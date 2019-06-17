Boston
Boston fans of "The Bachelorette" are in for a treat. On June 24, Luke Pell of the hit ABC reality show "The Bachelorette" will be appearing at Laugh Boston.
Pell will be hosting a special watch party of this season of ABC's The Bachelorette on Monday, June 24 at Laugh Boston, and this event begins at 7:45 p.m. EST.
He will lend his commentary to the show's events and he will partake in a question and answer session with the fans and attendees; moreover, he will share some of his own fun stories that took place during his tenure on The Bachelorette. VIP ticket holders will also be afforded the privilege to take photos with Pell, as well as receive autographs.
Pell is also a country music recording artist. In January of 2018, Digital Journal reviewed Pell's eponymous EP, which features the song "Ball Caps & Blue Jeans."
To learn more about the venue Laugh Boston, check out its official homepage.
For more information on multifaceted entertainer Luke Pell, check out his official website and his Facebook page.