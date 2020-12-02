Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment British actor Luke Goss chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the new film "The Loss Adjustor," where he stars alongside Dame Joan Collins. "At the end of the day, I enjoyed work with her. She is really energized, and totally on her game. It was fun playing that part alongside her. She is a lovely lady," he added. The film was directed by Vincent Woods, and written by Jayney Mackie. "It was great working with Vincent, we became great friends during the process," he said. "All of us became great friends in that film. Jayney was wonderful, not only did she write it but she co-produced it and did many positions for that film. She wrote a really sweet screenplay." He complimented the song "A Christmas Wish" by Beverley Knight, MBE releases 'A Christmas Wish' 'A Christmas Wish' official cover art On being an actor in the digital age, he acknowledged that it is a part of what he does. "It doesn't feel new, what is missing is the 3-dimensional experience with each other. That's not really a film issue for me, it's a human issue. I miss people very much. I miss interaction hugely," he said. Each day, he is motivated by prayer. "I pray first thing each morning, and I am motivated by the desire to see what I can achieve," he said. "I want to be the best version of myself for both the people I love and in regard to my faith. Every day is an opportunity to create things." When asked if there is a silver lining in this pandemic, he acknowledged that "humanity is becoming profoundly important for everyone." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Blank Canvas." Goss defined the word success as "to be loved for a worthy cause and to give love daily." For viewers and fans, Goss concluded about The Loss Adjustor, "It's an unusual Christmas movie, it's about rising above heartbreak, loss and struggle. It can be farcical and silly at times. In the end, there is hope and victory. It's a charming British film, I am very proud of it," he said. Luke Goss in 'The Loss Adjuster' Trinity Creative Partnership Goss stars in the movie as Martin Dyer opposite Dame Joan Collins as Margaret Rogerton-Sykes. "It was wonderful to work with her. As a Brit, I have worked with many names in my life but Dame Joan is still an iconic figure in our country. She is remarkable," he said."At the end of the day, I enjoyed work with her. She is really energized, and totally on her game. It was fun playing that part alongside her. She is a lovely lady," he added.The film was directed by Vincent Woods, and written by Jayney Mackie. "It was great working with Vincent, we became great friends during the process," he said. "All of us became great friends in that film. Jayney was wonderful, not only did she write it but she co-produced it and did many positions for that film. She wrote a really sweet screenplay."He complimented the song "A Christmas Wish" by Beverly Knight, MBE for being "beautifully done." "That song was tailor-made for this movie. It was lovely and she is an absolute sweetheart," he said.On being an actor in the digital age, he acknowledged that it is a part of what he does. "It doesn't feel new, what is missing is the 3-dimensional experience with each other. That's not really a film issue for me, it's a human issue. I miss people very much. I miss interaction hugely," he said.Each day, he is motivated by prayer. "I pray first thing each morning, and I am motivated by the desire to see what I can achieve," he said. "I want to be the best version of myself for both the people I love and in regard to my faith. Every day is an opportunity to create things."When asked if there is a silver lining in this pandemic, he acknowledged that "humanity is becoming profoundly important for everyone."On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "Blank Canvas."Goss defined the word success as "to be loved for a worthy cause and to give love daily."For viewers and fans, Goss concluded about The Loss Adjustor, "It's an unusual Christmas movie, it's about rising above heartbreak, loss and struggle. It can be farcical and silly at times. In the end, there is hope and victory. It's a charming British film, I am very proud of it," he said. More about Luke Goss, the loss adjuster, Film, Actor, Dame Luke Goss the loss adjuster Film Actor Dame Joan Collins