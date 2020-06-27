Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Country star Lucas Hoge chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new "Hoge Wild" TV series, which premieres on June 29 on the Sportsman Channel. "I have a new TV show, new music, and a new producer," he added. "It's a half-hour show every Monday night on the Sportsman Channel. We are tying in new music to this show very heavily. I'm having a great time. I'm doing lots of fun things." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "We are very fortunate to have the digital platform. Thankfully, this is the only way to get new music to our fans during this time. It's very beneficial." Hoge also opened up his single "Wishin' I Was Fishin'," which is an ode to his father. "That was a great song. I had always wanted to write a song to honor my dad. It was a great song to be a part of," he said. "The pandemic has been crazy for sure," he said about life in quarantine. "I'm trying to stay positive as much as possible. I am so blessed to have this show. I am trying to keep the wheels turning in the right direction, and I am trying to power through. I think we are all going to come out of this pandemic stronger." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Hoge said, "All In." Hoge defined the word success as "doing exactly what I want to do with my life." "I'm successful since I get to do music and I make money doing that. Also, I get to travel the world, where I get to see and meet people," he explained. To learn more about the Hoge Wild TV series, check out its For more information on country artist Lucas Hoge, visit his In this TV series, Hoge travels around the globe, hunting, fishing, scuba diving, performing, and living life in the great outdoors. "I am excited about it. The show has been a long time in the making, and a passion of mine for many years. It shows people all of the adventures that I do with great friends and great people along the way," he said."I have a new TV show, new music, and a new producer," he added. "It's a half-hour show every Monday night on the Sportsman Channel. We are tying in new music to this show very heavily. I'm having a great time. I'm doing lots of fun things."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "We are very fortunate to have the digital platform. Thankfully, this is the only way to get new music to our fans during this time. It's very beneficial."Hoge also opened up his single "Wishin' I Was Fishin'," which is an ode to his father. "That was a great song. I had always wanted to write a song to honor my dad. It was a great song to be a part of," he said."The pandemic has been crazy for sure," he said about life in quarantine. "I'm trying to stay positive as much as possible. I am so blessed to have this show. I am trying to keep the wheels turning in the right direction, and I am trying to power through. I think we are all going to come out of this pandemic stronger."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Hoge said, "All In."Hoge defined the word success as "doing exactly what I want to do with my life." "I'm successful since I get to do music and I make money doing that. Also, I get to travel the world, where I get to see and meet people," he explained.To learn more about the Hoge Wild TV series, check out its official website and its Facebook page . "The fans are going to see a different side of me in this series. It's a part of my life that I want to bring them in. I hope the fans love the entertainment," he said.For more information on country artist Lucas Hoge, visit his official homepage More about Lucas Hoge, Hoge Wild, TV, Series, Outdoors Lucas Hoge Hoge Wild TV Series Outdoors Country