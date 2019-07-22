Lucas Adams to exit NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' as Tripp Dalton

By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actor Lucas Adams will be parting ways with the hit NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" at the end of next month. For the last two years, Adams has been nominated for consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Tripp. His on-screen father is veteran actor Stephen Nichols, who plays the iconic role of Steve "Patch" Johnson, and his late on-screen mother was the mysterious mob heiress Ava Vitali, who was portrayed by Emmy winner The Emmy reel that Adams submitted for his 2018 Daytime Emmy nomination may be seen below: In other Days of Our Lives casting news, Emmy-nominated actor To learn more about actor Lucas Adams and his latest endeavors, follow him on Lucas Adams has played the role of Tripp Dalton on the NBC daytime drama since 2017. His final airdate on the show is expected to be August 27.For the last two years, Adams has been nominated for consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Tripp.His on-screen father is veteran actor Stephen Nichols, who plays the iconic role of Steve "Patch" Johnson, and his late on-screen mother was the mysterious mob heiress Ava Vitali, who was portrayed by Emmy winner Tamara Braun The Emmy reel that Adams submitted for his 2018 Daytime Emmy nomination may be seen below:In other Days of Our Lives casting news, Emmy-nominated actor Kyle Lowder , who plays Dr. Rex Brady, will also be leaving the show at the beginning of next month, on August 9. Both of their exits are "storyline-dictated."To learn more about actor Lucas Adams and his latest endeavors, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Lucas Adams, Tripp Dalton, Nbc, Soap opera, Daytime Lucas Adams Tripp Dalton Nbc Soap opera Daytime Drama Emmy