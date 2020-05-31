On being a part of the Confessional
thriller, he said, "It was so much fun. Being able to really just play around and dive into such a terrible person of a character was so much fun and so interesting to dissect/breakdown his backstory as to why he does what he does."
He described his experience on the hit NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives
as "amazing." "Everyone within the show is so tightly knit it's very much a family. I love everyone there and I've loved every second being there and getting to work with such an amazing cast and crew," he said.
When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy on the show, he said, "I have actually always been pretty good at memorization, but I will say you can never fully prepare for how many scenes you'll have until you've really hit the ground running."
Actor Lucas Adams
On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It feels as if there's more of a spotlight on you than ever before, but growing up in the digital age as well, it almost feels as if it's always been this way."
For his acting work on Days of Our Lives
, Adams earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series." "That was phenomenal. I have been so honored, humbled, and lucky to be nominated alongside so many amazing actors I look up to and admire," he said.
Adams defined the word success as "doing what you love and what makes you happy."
For his fans and supporters, Adams concluded, "I appreciate and love them so much, and I would love to thank them for riding this incredible ride with me."
