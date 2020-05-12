Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Lorynn York chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in "Roped" on Netflix with her husband, actor Josh Swickard ("General Hospital"). She played the role of Tracy Peterson in the film opposite York spoke highly about Roped director "Thank you to the fan for all of the amazing support and all of the compliments for Roped," she said. "The fans tell us that they love our love story that happened afterward. It is so great to see everyone responding so well. This movie is so special to me and Josh [Swickard]." Josh Swickard and Lorynn York in 'Roped' Forrest Films Being a writer herself, she finds it easy to handle dialogue-heavy scenes, especially in Lifetime TV movies. "Lifetime movies move very fast. They shoot 15 to 20 pages a day, and sometimes, those shoot in 10 days. My experience doing Lifetime films ha helped me a lot as an actress," she said. Speaking of Lifetime, York revealed that she will be a part of On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "Right now, it's an honor to give people content, especially when people are watching things on Netflix. It's great to give people things that are new. I am also taking an acting class over Zoom and it's actually so special. It's really fun. I look forward to it each week." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "The No. 1 thing is made a list of classic movies that have won 'Best Picture' and try to watch the greats and pick up the intricacies that they do on screen. Studying old Hollywood is my best advice. Also, get into an acting class, that way, you get consistency as an actor. Consistency is key." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "I Am Ready." "I'm ready for whatever is thrown at me next," she explained. Fortunately, for York, living in quarantine during this COVID-19 pandemic has been a pleasant experience. "We are having so much fun," she said. "We love spending time together, especially since we didn't have that time before due to our schedules. We are enjoying it." An equally fun experience for York was co-starring in Room for Murder, along with James Maslow. "We filmed that in Georgia and it was nice to do that on location," she said. "It was really cool to be a part of that movie." York enjoyed being a part of She defined the word success as being "completely happy with where you are in your career at the time being." "Knowing that you are doing your best work, and you are working your absolute hardest to be where you are. Also, being completely content with your work ethic," she said. To learn more about actress Lorynn York, follow her on York described filming Roped as a "dream job." I played a character that was pregnant."She defined the word success as being "completely happy with where you are in your career at the time being." "Knowing that you are doing your best work, and you are working your absolute hardest to be where you are. Also, being completely content with your work ethic," she said.To learn more about actress Lorynn York, follow her on Instagram and check out her IMDb page