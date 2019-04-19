Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Lord of the Rings" and "Fringe" actor John Noble chatted with Digital Journal about his new thriller "Silencio." He also offered advice for young and aspiring actors and shared his thoughts about the impact of technology on the entertainment business. For young and aspiring actors, Noble said, "If somebody has a true, burning passion, then they are not going to be happy unless they do it. If they don't, then it's too hard. The chances of being at all famous as an actor are so small. I keep doing it because I love it. I choose the roles pretty carefully. All of my roles are interestingly complex." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Noble said, "From an actor's point of view, it is certainly not financially rewarding. It never has been. I turn the television sometimes and it is very overwhelming to the point where I turn it off again. There is so much material available." An Aussie actor, Noble acknowledged that streaming is both the present and the future. Particularly impressive about Noble is that he did not star in his first feature film until he was 40 years old. His first film was The Dreaming. To learn more about veteran actor John Noble, follow him on In the new film, Silencio, Noble plays Grandfather James. "Silencio is a complex film. I was so interested in filming in Mexico. I also enjoyed working with Lorena [Villarreal] since I loved the idea of a young woman writing and directing. It is so bold and I have a lot of respect for her," he said. "We had a glorious few weeks filming in Monterrey in northern Mexico."For young and aspiring actors, Noble said, "If somebody has a true, burning passion, then they are not going to be happy unless they do it. If they don't, then it's too hard. The chances of being at all famous as an actor are so small. I keep doing it because I love it. I choose the roles pretty carefully. All of my roles are interestingly complex."On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Noble said, "From an actor's point of view, it is certainly not financially rewarding. It never has been. I turn the television sometimes and it is very overwhelming to the point where I turn it off again. There is so much material available."An Aussie actor, Noble acknowledged that streaming is both the present and the future.Particularly impressive about Noble is that he did not star in his first feature film until he was 40 years old. His first film was The Dreaming.To learn more about veteran actor John Noble, follow him on Twitter and check out his IMDb page More about Lord of the rings, Actor, silencio, Thriller Lord of the rings Actor silencio Thriller