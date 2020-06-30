Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment Latina actress Lisa Vidal chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "The Baker and The Beauty," which features an all Latino cast. "I think what I loved about it the most was the dynamic chemistry in the cast and the character that I got to play. I got to play such a beautiful mom, a loving mom, a strong mom, a multi-layered character. Also, my beautiful scenes with Carlos Gomez and the kids were great," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, Vidal said, "Being an actress in the digital age can be a lot of work. You have to wear a lot of hats and everything is so broad with so many choices, so much to watch and however, that creates more opportunities. Social media can be challenging at times however I love and appreciate the outreach from fans and the ability to connect with new people." Each day, she is motivated by her family, as well as "trying to make the best of every day." "Having dreams and purpose means everything," she said. On her plans for the future, she revealed, "My plan for 2020 and beyond is to be creative, to try to get into producing and directing. I love having a fun imagination." For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "study." "My advice for young and aspiring actors is to study. Study theater and learn as much as you can. Be a sponge, and be disciplined and diligent," she exclaimed. Vidal defined the word success as follows: "Success means being truly joyful and happy in what you are doing and satisfied with the life you are living." "I love my fans," she exclaimed. "I would be nothing without them and they are the ones that make me shine. I'm truly grateful for all of them I love their passion and commitment and their excitement for the work that I do and for the storytelling." Fans have signed a well-received petition for The Baker and The Beauty to get renewed, which may be seen by "My experience on The Baker And The Beauty was amazing," she exclaimed. "It was an all Latino cast, such a special thing, and the chemistry between all of us was something out of the ordinary. Shooting in Puerto Rico made it extra special and the fact that we were playing a simple beautiful loving family was even more special.""I think what I loved about it the most was the dynamic chemistry in the cast and the character that I got to play. I got to play such a beautiful mom, a loving mom, a strong mom, a multi-layered character. Also, my beautiful scenes with Carlos Gomez and the kids were great," she said.On being an actress in the digital age, Vidal said, "Being an actress in the digital age can be a lot of work. You have to wear a lot of hats and everything is so broad with so many choices, so much to watch and however, that creates more opportunities. Social media can be challenging at times however I love and appreciate the outreach from fans and the ability to connect with new people."Each day, she is motivated by her family, as well as "trying to make the best of every day." "Having dreams and purpose means everything," she said.On her plans for the future, she revealed, "My plan for 2020 and beyond is to be creative, to try to get into producing and directing. I love having a fun imagination."For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "study." "My advice for young and aspiring actors is to study. Study theater and learn as much as you can. Be a sponge, and be disciplined and diligent," she exclaimed.Vidal defined the word success as follows: "Success means being truly joyful and happy in what you are doing and satisfied with the life you are living.""I love my fans," she exclaimed. "I would be nothing without them and they are the ones that make me shine. I'm truly grateful for all of them I love their passion and commitment and their excitement for the work that I do and for the storytelling."Fans have signed a well-received petition for The Baker and The Beauty to get renewed, which may be seen by clicking here More about Lisa Vidal, the baker and the beauty, Actress, Digital Age Lisa Vidal the baker and the be... Actress Digital Age