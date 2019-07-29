Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Lisa Linke chatted with Digital Journal about "Bless This Mess" on ABC. She also opened up about the impact of technology on the music business. "I even got to meet cows. On top of all that, the show is so good. I love watching it and it makes me laugh. The characters are delightful and I’m so happy they got picked up for a season two," she said. Regarding her experience on Successful People on Amazon Prime, she said, "That experience was also great. That was a role written for me in the second season after I was a fan favorite episode in season one. That character, Kimberly Hawkes, is a horrible human being and so much fun to play." On her future plans, she said, "Hopefully, much more work. This year I've shot two indie films, so it will be fun to see them when they come out. I've also traveled home a few times and been able to spend time with my family, which is wonderful." For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "keep working on their craft." "Get in a class, stay in a class, and constantly be working on developing your abilities," she said. She noted that it feels "great" to be an actress in this digital age. "There are so many platforms and scripted shows - more than there have ever been before. It’s a great time," she said. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an actress, she said, "I am literally never without my phone. If my agent or manager reaches out, I need to be available to them. I'm constantly abreast of the industry news and I jot down ideas in my notes app for when I want to write something." For fans and viewers, she concluded about Bless This Mess, "Please watch it. It's so wonderfully funny and touching and Midwestern and I love it." On being on Bless This Mess on ABC, Linke said, "Oh, gosh, it feels amazing. It's truly the most fun set and full of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Also, to be surrounded by hilarious, talented people all day long? What a dream. I've made new friends, been able to work with old friends and loved every second of it.""I even got to meet cows. On top of all that, the show is so good. I love watching it and it makes me laugh. The characters are delightful and I’m so happy they got picked up for a season two," she said.Regarding her experience on Successful People on Amazon Prime, she said, "That experience was also great. That was a role written for me in the second season after I was a fan favorite episode in season one. That character, Kimberly Hawkes, is a horrible human being and so much fun to play."On her future plans, she said, "Hopefully, much more work. This year I've shot two indie films, so it will be fun to see them when they come out. I've also traveled home a few times and been able to spend time with my family, which is wonderful."For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "keep working on their craft." "Get in a class, stay in a class, and constantly be working on developing your abilities," she said.She noted that it feels "great" to be an actress in this digital age. "There are so many platforms and scripted shows - more than there have ever been before. It’s a great time," she said.Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an actress, she said, "I am literally never without my phone. If my agent or manager reaches out, I need to be available to them. I'm constantly abreast of the industry news and I jot down ideas in my notes app for when I want to write something."For fans and viewers, she concluded about Bless This Mess, "Please watch it. It's so wonderfully funny and touching and Midwestern and I love it." More about Lisa Linke, Abc, bless this mess, Digital Age Lisa Linke Abc bless this mess Digital Age