Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment Westbury - The "Queen of Mean" Lisa Lampanelli chatted with Digital Journal about her February 2nd show at The Theatre at Westbury, her Stuffed play, as well as her Paramount show for the North Shore Animal League. On her Stuffed play on Broadway, she said, "It was great, but I realized that eight shows a week was too much for my delicate sensibilities. I was so tired, and now, I'm finally getting in gear. I'm so glad I had that time off, since I literally was exhausted." Lisa Lampanelli Wayne Herrschaft This April, she revealed that she will be on eight shows of the Comedy Central game show Taskmaster. "The clips from the U.K. version are so funny," she said. "Taskmaster consists of five celebrities trying to win. It's the most fun I've ever had in my life." Lampanelli was nominated for two Grammy awards in her career in the "Comedy Album" category, and last year, she had the chance to take her niece and nephew to the Grammy ceremony. For her two nominations, she earned two Grammy nomination medals, and she joked that she would leave them for her niece and nephew in her will. "They get them in the will when I die. For now, I'm keeping them, since I'll never win a Grammy because the competition is so stiff from the male comics. The women always end up with these freaking medals. What do I get? Runner-up. That's okay, at least they never grabbed somebody by the pussy," she said, jokingly. Digital transformation of entertainment industry On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, she said, "For other people, it has changed it a lot, since they have to be super careful. I, personally, am not careful about anything. I find it difficult to be truly funny in 140 characters, so I like to limit that to the stage." Lampanelli continued, "If they want to see me, they could come see material live that they pay for, I am not putting it out there for free online. Why bother. Also, you can become a sensation overnight, instead of working for years and years at something, which is fine. Everybody deserves their moment. Things have definitely changed a lot since I started, when there wasn't even e-mail yet. At least, we can have mailing lists that we are playing places. I have a love and hate relationship with technology, but at the moment, I kinda like it since it's getting the word out there." To learn more about insult queen Lisa Lampanelli and her 2018 touring schedule, check out her "I am excited. It's our first show in six months. A lot has happened in six months. I think I will have enough material for days," she said, about her upcoming show at Westbury . "I may stay up there a long time on Friday. Lampanelli continued, "If they want to see me, they could come see material live that they pay for, I am not putting it out there for free online. Why bother. Also, you can become a sensation overnight, instead of working for years and years at something, which is fine. Everybody deserves their moment. Things have definitely changed a lot since I started, when there wasn't even e-mail yet. At least, we can have mailing lists that we are playing places. I have a love and hate relationship with technology, but at the moment, I kinda like it since it's getting the word out there."