Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Lin Shaye chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy win for "EastSiders" and she opened up about several acting projects. "I have a beautiful life. I am one of the luckiest among the lucky. I love my work, I love talking to people and communicating thoughts through art and friendship," she admitted. "I am hoping for the best with this pandemic. I am a very optimistic person." " "The Emmy really gave a boost to my fun factor and my joy," she said. "I feel much more upbeat and well. The last few days, I feel extremely appreciated and honored. That pulled me out of my funk." She praised her fellow nominees for their acting work in the "Guest Performer" Emmy category. "It was a great group of people. and I felt very honored to be in their company, I was honored to be included. I really didn't think I would win. Scott Turner Schofield was wonderful in Studio City," she said. "My role in the series EastSiders was very minimal and very lowkey, but it was a great deal of fun," she said. "I added the line: 'I always wanted a little girl,' and it was one of my favorite lines in the series, when I was talking to Douglas (Willam Belli), and acccepting him as my daughter. Also, I think I won based on everything I have been doing in my career. People have been very kind to me and they have given me support in all of the roles I have been able to do. This Emmy Award may have been a culimination of all my work, in some way." Shaye starred alongside fellow nominee Graham Sibley in the film Grow House. "I loved my character in that movie. It is one of the funniest movies ever and it came out at an interesting time," she said. "Pot is now legal in California, and it was a really funny film." On her plans for the future, she revealed that she is doing a video game. "I don't have all the details yet, but it's a big game and it's for Google. It is quite a fantastic storyline," she said. Actress Lin Shaye Uncork'd Entertainment Last year, Shaye was a part of the riveting thriller She also had kind words about actor Erik Fellows, who worked with her in Texas Heart and American Cowslip. "Erik is a good guy and very generous," she said. "Erik is a real sweetheart. I really love Erik." "In American Cowslip, I beat Erik up with a cucumber," she said with a sweet laugh. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "I want to stay well and to keep working." "I am hoping for more. I want to able to tell truth in public and not be punished for it. This has been a very transitional time, it really has been because of how everything is going," she said. Shaye is excited about The Call, which she did with director Timothy Woodward Jr. "I love Timothy. I have a role in it that is killer. I am really excited about it," she exclaimed. "I had things happen when we were shooting that only rarely happens for actors. You elevate the material and you just watch it happen. You stay focused inside youself and let it go. It was an exciting thing to have happened. It was like a zen experience. I can't wait to see how the character turns out. It's a terrific horror film." "Timothy and I also did the film The Final Wish a few years ago, and that has done really well," she said. She defined the word success simply as "joy" in life. For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "Thank you for the love, appreciation, magic and support. People have been so kind to me, especially the last few weeks. I am filled with gratitude. I thrive on the love and appreciation of others. I love giving back as much as I love taking." She won for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for her portrayal of Diane in EastSiders on the streaming service Netflix. "I was surprised as to how much that meant to me, in terms of where we are at with everything else," she said. People have been so kind to me, especially the last few weeks. I am filled with gratitude. I thrive on the love and appreciation of others. I love giving back as much as I love taking."