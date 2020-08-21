Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress and award-winning producer Lilly Melgar chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Two Feet In," "The Bay" and the Dream Loud campaign. Melgar worked with actress and producer Two Feet In was written by Cristina Nava and directed by Patrick Perez. "We were all like one big happy family. It felt like a family instantly. The set experience was always positive, loving and empowering, and that shows because the camera doesn't lie," Melgar admitted. Actress Lilly Melgar Brad Everett Young For her fans, she remarked about Two Feet In, "My character is unlike any other I've ever played. They will get to experience new layers of me as an actress in this pilot. It is a piece that they can watch with the family and feel good about it. I adore him."Two Feet In was written by Cristina Nava and directed by Patrick Perez. "We were all like one big happy family. It felt like a family instantly. The set experience was always positive, loving and empowering, and that shows because the camera doesn't lie," Melgar admitted.For her fans, she remarked about Two Feet In, "My character is unlike any other I've ever played. They will get to experience new layers of me as an actress in this pilot. It is a piece that they can watch with the family and feel good about it. Hopefully, it will leave them feeling good and pumped to pursue their dreams. I was just so honored to have been a part of it."Melgar was happy to be a part of Brad Everett Young's Dream Loud campaign , which helps preserve arts and music programs in schools. "I am such a fan of Brad's work. If I could shoot with him every week, I would. Whatever he needs, I am there. He has such a unique talent and he is just the coolest dude and just an amazing artist. I am honored to shoot with Brad every single time," she said.She also played the role of Janice Ramos in the hit digital drama series, The Bay, for which she earned three Daytime Emmy nominations for acting. "Janice is very very special to me," she said. "Some of the scenes I did on that show were very juicy and complicated."This fall, The Bay will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. "I thank Gregori J. Martin all the time for having me on The Bay," she said. "That is so amazing. We came a long way. It started as an idea that Gregori had and somehow he was able to enroll us all into playing in this new field, and look where it went. He truly has vision and drive. His greatest talent is being a promoter, he's an extraordinary promoter. "Melgar defined the word success as "getting to make a living doing what I love while having peace in my heart and it being a fulfilling experience."She had nothing but kind remarks about master photographer Bjoern Kommerell . "How talented is Bjoern? As an actor, I dread taking headshot pictures, since I'm very high-energy, but I wish I would have been shooting with Bjoern my entire career. Bjoern is able to capture so many layers of an actor and the authentic core nature of someone. He has such a gift to get you there and to capture it. Bjoern's photos have a cinematic vibe and nobody does headshots like him," she said.To learn more about Lilly Megar, check out her official website , and follow her on Instagram and on Twitter