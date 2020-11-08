Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Indian-American actress, producer, and writer Liliana Tandon chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "A Ring for Christmas." A Ring for Christmas was directed by Don E. FauntLeRoy and it co-stars Academy Award nominee The film follows Angie Moore portrayed by Tandon, a spoiled single girl who gets cut off from her family money 25 days before Christmas, however, she discovers the existence of a sizable trust fund that she will inherit when she gets married. In the Lifetime thriller Indiscretion, Tandon played an art gallery owner opposite Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino. "That was great, and so fun to work on," she said. "I got to shoot scenes with Mira Sorvino, so that was awesome to work on." She was also the creator, writer, and star of Period Piece, an award-winning comedic web series that explores women in different periods of history, having their periods. The first two seasons generated over 1.6 million views on YouTube. Period Piece won for "Best Original Comedy Web Series" on actress Elizabeth Banks' comedy site WhoHaHa in their first annual WhoHaha Female Comedy Awards; moreover, Liliana was one of five finalists on WhoHaHa for "Favorite Impersonation," alongside fellow nominees Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy. "It's a short-form comedy web series, and it's a fun show. Each episode takes place in a different historical time period, and it is loosely based on historical facts and myths surrounding menstruation at the time," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "I love it. Period Piece was completely for the Internet. The digital age makes it so much easier. It allows people to take control of their careers." For young and aspiring actors, Tandon said, "For any people that feel that wish to create something, just try it. All you need is a good idea and a few friends that can give you some input. By trying it, you can surprise yourself. It's a priceless feeling." Tandon defined the word success as "when I have choice, control, and power in my own career." To learn more about Liliana Tandon, check out her Liliana Tandon Dave Robbins Photography Tandon stars in the holiday romantic comedy, A Ring for Christmas on the cable network UPtv, which premieres on November 8 at 7 pm EST. This marks the first time where she wears multiple hats a lead actress and writer. "After I graduated from college, I felt a little stuck, like I wanted more control and autonomy over my career. As an actor, you are dependent on other people giving you opportunities. It allows people to take control of their careers."For young and aspiring actors, Tandon said, "For any people that feel that wish to create something, just try it. All you need is a good idea and a few friends that can give you some input. By trying it, you can surprise yourself. It's a priceless feeling."Tandon defined the word success as "when I have choice, control, and power in my own career."To learn more about Liliana Tandon, check out her official website and her IMDb page , and follow her on Instagram