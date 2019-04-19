Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment Attorney and life coach Mickey Nisar chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming series "ET with Mickey," which stands for "Exchange of Thoughts with Mickey." "Overcoming a challenge is not just a matter of achieving a goal or making money, it could be making sure that your daughter goes into a school that she wants to go to. It's about achieving goals. The series is called 'ET with Mickey'. It's an exchange of thoughts and I am out to learn from other people and exchange thoughts with them about their life, their struggles and the values that have helped them get through those difficult challenges." "In humanity, in general, you will learn that there are certain principles that they base their life upon. We are looking to exchange wisdom in our thoughts," he added. "We are looking to get as many thoughts as we can in people. These people can be celebrities or a single mother with kids having to make ends meet and getting through her day. My focus is trying to give everybody an opportunity to relate to someone else's experience. "My goal is to showcase myself and showcase others in a way that we are engaging each other and understanding each other. We are learning that conversation gives us an opportunity to exchange our thoughts and find an understanding. Love is about understanding each other," he added. Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Nisar said, "With all of these streaming services, and any web-based medium, it is changing how consumers view the entertainment that they want to see. Now they've changed the mainstream into the outskirts and the outskirts are becoming the mainstream, where people actually want to learn and hear things from mediums that they feel they are getting the content that they want." "Streaming services have very customized content, and their consumers can spend the day as they want to. There are more opportunities for work," he said. "There is always going to be a show or music that is meant for you. People just have to relate to it as if it's theirs." To learn more about life coach Mickey Nisar, follow him on On the idea for his new venture, Nisar said, "As an attorney, I deal with a lot of people that have experienced difficult circumstances and I trained myself to become a life coach. I wanted to make a video series on Instagram that is dedicated to individuals that have stories of overcoming challenges and achieving success.""Overcoming a challenge is not just a matter of achieving a goal or making money, it could be making sure that your daughter goes into a school that she wants to go to. It's about achieving goals. The series is called 'ET with Mickey'. It's an exchange of thoughts and I am out to learn from other people and exchange thoughts with them about their life, their struggles and the values that have helped them get through those difficult challenges.""In humanity, in general, you will learn that there are certain principles that they base their life upon. We are looking to exchange wisdom in our thoughts," he added. "We are looking to get as many thoughts as we can in people. These people can be celebrities or a single mother with kids having to make ends meet and getting through her day. My focus is trying to give everybody an opportunity to relate to someone else's experience."My goal is to showcase myself and showcase others in a way that we are engaging each other and understanding each other. We are learning that conversation gives us an opportunity to exchange our thoughts and find an understanding. Love is about understanding each other," he added.On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Nisar said, "With all of these streaming services, and any web-based medium, it is changing how consumers view the entertainment that they want to see. Now they've changed the mainstream into the outskirts and the outskirts are becoming the mainstream, where people actually want to learn and hear things from mediums that they feel they are getting the content that they want.""Streaming services have very customized content, and their consumers can spend the day as they want to. There are more opportunities for work," he said. "There is always going to be a show or music that is meant for you. People just have to relate to it as if it's theirs."To learn more about life coach Mickey Nisar, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Mickey Nisar, Exchange of Thoughts with Mickey, ET with mickey, Attorney, life coach Mickey Nisar Exchange of Thoughts... ET with mickey Attorney life coach