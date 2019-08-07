Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Lewis Tan chatted with Digital Journal about the new martial arts drama "Wu Assassins," which will be released on August 8 on Netflix. Each day, Tan shared that he is motivated in many ways. "One of the things that motivate me is the idea of affecting the generations to come," he said. "The idea of affecting people who are coming next. For example, I have three younger brothers and being around them inspires me to do good work." He is also motivated when he goes to Comic-Con events and he comes across young fans with tears in their eyes. "When kids tell me that they are inspired to meet somebody who is Asian-American that is represented on screen in a way they feel is badass, that energy inspires me," he admitted. "I want to help break doors and walls for the future generations to come in to tell their stories too," he added. On being an actor in this digital age, Tan said, "As long as people are able to create good content and good work, it doesn't really affect me. For me, I'm a little bit of a classic cinema lover and film buff. I'm a little bit of an analog guy but I do like the idea that we can embrace new platforms that can open up doors for a lot of different opportunities for artists. That is a really beautiful thing." Tan participated in the Celebrity Bottle Cap challenge, which has gone viral. "That was fun," he admitted. "I've been doing martial arts my whole life. I do a backflip and I get 10,000 likes, but now kicking a water bottle gets 150,000 likes," he said with a laugh. Bottles don’t hit back. BottleCapChallenge wuassassins netflix hTURbazZKJ — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) July 3, 2019 When asked what he envisioned the high school version of himself doing at this stage of his life, he said, "I envisioned that I would be doing what I'm doing now. I've been an actor since I was five years old. My father was a fight coordinator and an action choreographer and I grew up on the sets of a lot of action films. I didn't have a plan B." For young and aspiring actors, Tan said, "Be courageous, take risks, travel and experience life. Feel the pain of loss and feel the job of being loved. All of these things are important when it comes to expressing yourself and performing. These are the moments that are going to drive you, inspire you and you can pull from these emotions. These are the things that make you great, so embrace it and enjoy the journey." Tan listed the following actors as his dream acting partners: Joaquin Phoenix, Tom Hardy, Michelle Yeoh, and Isabelle Huppert. "I choose acting projects based on directors and writers, not just the actors," he said. The title of the current chapter of his life is as follows: "New Levels." "I am about to enter 'Never Levels' with Wu Assassins, and enter into new territory. I am looking forward to the premiere of our show," he said. In his spare time, Tan enjoys traveling, meditating, watching films, and doing material arts. "I spend most of my free time traveling," he said. Speaking of his travels, Tan shared that he has been to Greece many years ago, where he visited such islands as Mykonos and Santorini. "I haven't been there in a while, so maybe next year, I will do a trip to Greece as well," he said. He defined the word success as "growth." "If I feel that I am growing more than I was yesterday, then I am successful. This growth is mental, spiritual, physical and emotional. Success is not defined by a monetary value. To me, you are not successful when you stop growing. I want to continue to grow as an artist and as a human," he said. For his fans, he concluded about Wu Assassins, "If you are fans of action, you are going to love this show. We are bringing a style of action that you haven't seen before in American cinema. It's an Indonesian fighting style called silat. The choreography and the style is very aggressive, raw, technical and brutal. You will see that in a story about identity, family, destiny, and loyalty. It's a powerful story that needs to be told about Asian-Americans and immigrants. I am very proud to be a part of it." To learn more about actor Lewis Tan, follow him on On being a part of Wu Assassins, he said, "It was great. It's a very interesting cast. It's my first time working with a cast that is mainly Asian-American. We were creating something bigger than ourselves. The amount of work we put in and the amount of support that we had for each other was like nothing I've ever experienced before. I am very proud to be a part of it."