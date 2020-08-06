Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Levon Zakaryan chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the digital series "Purgatory" and "Evil Touch." "I liked the working environment, such as the staff and the crew," he said about Purgatory. "Working every day with professional people,both Armenian and American actors was an enjoyable experience for me. Also, working with Michael Caissie was wonderful. He has an interesting way of thinking. He knows the best angle for filming the actors and he is such a great person and friend." Zakaryan had great words about working with his onscreen acting partner Erik Fellows. "In the series, our characters were represented as friends who had dark criminal past. It was easy working with Erik Fellows, because besides being a professional partner he is also a great friend. We became good friends throughout the working process. I would also like to acknowlidge my Armenian colleagues who also appeared in the show and became my close friends, especially Dalita Avanesian, who was a revelation for me, as an emotional and great actress." He opened up about his experience doing the digital series Evil Touch. "It was my first American project and the director was Sergey Sarkisov. "This series also belongs in the mystery genre," he said. Aside from the the movie industry, he is also a theater perforer, where they have online streaming of different theatrical acts. "The digital age greatly influences the theatre, because it has become very popular," he said. For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "read a lot of literature, watch many movies, as well as to think and work creatively." He concluded about Purgatory, "Wait for new and unexpected events in the upcoming episodes. Everything is ahead. Special thanks to Hayk Kbeyan and Michael Caissie and Clayton Turnage for the opportunity to be part of the series. Also, thanks to the other actors, and every single person who worked behind the scenes, starting from the makeup artist up to the person who helped us to participate in the show." Purgatory is available on View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levon Zakaryan (@levon.zakaryan) on Jul 27, 2020 at 4:10am PDT On being a part of Purgatory, he said, "I felt very responsible, it was a pleasure to work with such a great team.""I liked the working environment, such as the staff and the crew," he said about Purgatory. "Working every day with professional people,both Armenian and American actors was an enjoyable experience for me. Also, working with Michael Caissie was wonderful. He has an interesting way of thinking. He knows the best angle for filming the actors and he is such a great person and friend."Zakaryan had great words about working with his onscreen acting partner Erik Fellows. "In the series, our characters were represented as friends who had dark criminal past. It was easy working with Erik Fellows, because besides being a professional partner he is also a great friend. We became good friends throughout the working process. I would also like to acknowlidge my Armenian colleagues who also appeared in the show and became my close friends, especially Dalita Avanesian, who was a revelation for me, as an emotional and great actress."He opened up about his experience doing the digital series Evil Touch. "It was my first American project and the director was Sergey Sarkisov. "This series also belongs in the mystery genre," he said.Aside from the the movie industry, he is also a theater perforer, where they have online streaming of different theatrical acts. "The digital age greatly influences the theatre, because it has become very popular," he said.For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "read a lot of literature, watch many movies, as well as to think and work creatively."He concluded about Purgatory, "Wait for new and unexpected events in the upcoming episodes. Everything is ahead. Special thanks to Hayk Kbeyan and Michael Caissie and Clayton Turnage for the opportunity to be part of the series. Also, thanks to the other actors, and every single person who worked behind the scenes, starting from the makeup artist up to the person who helped us to participate in the show."Purgatory is available on Popstar! TV More about Levon Zakaryan, Purgatory, Erik Fellows, Evil Touch Levon Zakaryan Purgatory Erik Fellows Evil Touch Entertainment Video Latest News Top News