She is known for her long-time portrayal of Dr. Monica Quartermaine
, the matriarch of the Quartermaine family, a role she has been playing for over 42 years. On the show, the Quartermaine house recently got a makeover and the actress is still trying to get used to the new set.
On February 8 and 9, Charleson
will be a part of "General Hospital Fantasy" events in West Palm Beach and Orlando, Florida, respectively; moreover, on March 21 she will be participating in the fan event in Arlington, Virginia, and on March 22, she will be in Raleigh, North Carolina. "I think those are going to be fun," Charleson said, referring to the fan events. "I would love to go to those places," she added.
On September 19, she will be a part of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
benefit in Philadelphia, and on the following day, September 20, she will be at the "General Hospital Fantasy" event in New Jersey, where she will be joined with William deVry, Emme Rylan, and Josh Swickard. "I am excited to have these events on the East Coast to look forward to," she said. "I just love meeting people, they are so great. It is really wonderful to get out, especially to see the people that have been fans for a long time."
"I remember when Elizabeth Taylor was on the show as Helena Cassadine and I was sitting next to her at a table, where she invited the people that worked right with her and everybody that was coming up to her would tell her that their grandparents were fans of hers. I thought 'I will never ever have that happen' and sure enough, it is happening to me now. Lo and behold, I have people telling me that their grandmothers got them watching the show. I always remember that Elizabeth Taylor was very gracious to everybody," Charleson recalled.
Charleson was also excited to see fellow veteran actor and friend Brad Maule
back as Dr. Tony Jones in the show for a few scenes with his on-screen son, Lucas Jones (played by Ryan Carnes). "That was so neat. He is quietly wonderful. I just love seeing him, and he is such a great actor. I have always adored him. Brad Maule
has been a good friend forever," she said.
On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Unbreakable." "Well, that's the way, it's going to be," she said.
Regarding her plans for 2020, she said, "Just to get through it. I hope not to break anything. Keep on working with my horses and hopefully, to keep working. The horses are doing really well. The young one is really coming along."
On her New Year's resolutions, she said with a sweet laugh, "I resolve not to break anything this year."
