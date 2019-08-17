Email
article imageLeslie Charleson celebrates 42 years on ABC's 'General Hospital'

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     22 mins ago in Entertainment
Veteran actress Leslie Charleson has a major milestone to be proud. She just celebrated her 42nd anniversary on the hit ABC soap opera "General Hospital."
She is the longest-serving cast member on the popular ABC daytime drama General Hospital. Charleson has played Dr. Monica Quartermaine since August 17, 1977, and she serves as the matriarch of the Quartermaine family. The show itself celebrated its 56th anniversary earlier this year.
For her portrayal of Monica Quartermaine, Charleson has earned four career Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series."
Charleson chatted with Digitial Journal about her illustrious career, and she spoke about the "Legends of General Hospital" events that took place in Rosemont, Illinois, and Cleveland, Ohio, this past April.
On the key to longevity in the entertainment business, she said that "interest in the material is what keeps you around and relationships." She added that she "just refuses to go away." "Almost everybody that is new to the show and comes to Port Charles ends up with the Quartermaines for a while," Charleson said.
Next spring, Charleson will be a part of two "General Hospital Fantasy" events. On March 21, 2020, she will be in Arlington, Virginia, and on March 22, 2020, she will appear in Raleigh, North Carolina.
For more information on these upcoming fan events, check out the official Fantasy Events Inc. website.
