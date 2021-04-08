Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment British actress Lesley-Anne Down chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the psychological thriller "Gates of Darkness." "I hope that if people watch it, they will enjoy it. I hope that they get the innuendos that are in it and I hope that they don't think that it has been done in any kind of poor taste because it's a very delicate subject, so I hope how it was handled was non-offending. I hope that at the end of it, they would have liked something and learned something from it even though it's a difficult watch," she said. She had great remarks about working with Brandon Beemer, who played Father Dumal in the movie. "I had worked with Brandon for four years on The Bold and The Beautiful. I think he did a wonderful job in this film, and it was a nice get-together. He's a lovely guy and we got along very well together." "Tobin Bell was also 'very perfect' for the role of the monsignor. He's very calm and I like that quality in people," she admitted. For young and aspiring actors, she said with a sweet laugh, "In the days of COVID, don't do it." "You have to follow your heart and you need to be a strong person in this industry," she said. "You also need to have something to fall back on so go to college, and get your degree. Do acting as your secondary occupation, and if you become famous, then terrific. Only then, you can give up your day job." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Remodeling." "We have been remodeling our new house since the day we walked in, and the remodeling is still going on," she said. On her definition of the word success, she said, "Surviving, quite frankly." "This industry can be very brutal but if you can just survive it then you are successful," she said. Gates of Darkness is available on Gates of Darkness was directed by Don E. FauntLeRoy, and she helped co-write the script. She stars as Sister Clare in the film. "Quite frankly, I didn't want to be in the film at all," she said. "When I re-wrote the script and changed it considerably, I wound up playing her. This role was a change for me but it wasn't a difficult one. It was easy because I wrote it myself. I knew that she really wasn't an integral character so that took away the pressure. This role was a walk in the park. It was a fun job, I enjoyed the experience.""I hope that if people watch it, they will enjoy it. I hope that they get the innuendos that are in it and I hope that they don't think that it has been done in any kind of poor taste because it's a very delicate subject, so I hope how it was handled was non-offending. I hope that at the end of it, they would have liked something and learned something from it even though it's a difficult watch," she said.She had great remarks about working with Brandon Beemer, who played Father Dumal in the movie. "I had worked with Brandon for four years on The Bold and The Beautiful. I think he did a wonderful job in this film, and it was a nice get-together. He's a lovely guy and we got along very well together.""Tobin Bell was also 'very perfect' for the role of the monsignor. He's very calm and I like that quality in people," she admitted.For young and aspiring actors, she said with a sweet laugh, "In the days of COVID, don't do it." "You have to follow your heart and you need to be a strong person in this industry," she said. "You also need to have something to fall back on so go to college, and get your degree. Do acting as your secondary occupation, and if you become famous, then terrific. Only then, you can give up your day job."Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Remodeling." "We have been remodeling our new house since the day we walked in, and the remodeling is still going on," she said.On her definition of the word success, she said, "Surviving, quite frankly." "This industry can be very brutal but if you can just survive it then you are successful," she said.Gates of Darkness is available on Amazon Prime Video ; moreover, the movie garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal , where it was praised as "compelling," "well-written" and "impressive." More about LesleyAnne Down, Gates of Darkness, Actress, British, Thriller LesleyAnne Down Gates of Darkness Actress British Thriller Success