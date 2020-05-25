Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Lenny Wolpe chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "After Forever" on Amazon Prime Video. After Forever earned a total of six Anita Gillette and Lenny Wolpe in 'After Forever' Photo Courtesy of After Forever On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "As I get older in my career, it is quite a surprise that I get to be a part of the digital age. The process and the values are the same, and so is the quality of the work. It is nice to still be included and to get to play in this new arena." For young and aspiring actors, Wolpe said, "You need to have a complete passion for what you do, otherwise don't do this. It has to be your first love since the disappointments and heartaches can be overwhelming." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Waiting to start traveling again to see the world." Wolpe defined the word success as "being respected by your peers." "That's the hallmark of success, and being able to have some humility in that process as well," he said. The first and second seasons of After Forever are available on Amazon Prime Video by To learn more about After Forever, check out its On his 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for playing Carl on the hit digital drama, Wolpe said, "It was a lovely surprise. Very unexpected. I couldn't have been happier for all of the nominations of the show. After Forever is done with such integrity, heart, and love. The universality of this show is really mind-boggling."After Forever earned a total of six Daytime Emmy nominations . "It's a wonderful show. Working with Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas has been great, as well as working with Anita Gillette, who plays my wife Frannie on the show. The kindness and the support on set is just astonishing. After Forever is such a labor of love."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "As I get older in my career, it is quite a surprise that I get to be a part of the digital age. The process and the values are the same, and so is the quality of the work. It is nice to still be included and to get to play in this new arena."For young and aspiring actors, Wolpe said, "You need to have a complete passion for what you do, otherwise don't do this. It has to be your first love since the disappointments and heartaches can be overwhelming."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Waiting to start traveling again to see the world."Wolpe defined the word success as "being respected by your peers." "That's the hallmark of success, and being able to have some humility in that process as well," he said.The first and second seasons of After Forever are available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here . "It's a show that can inspire everybody especially if they lost a loved one. There is nothing wrong with keeping that person in your heart always because they are a huge part of what has made you. Never deny that. Love is tricky and complicated," he concluded.To learn more about After Forever, check out its official website More about Lenny Wolpe, After Forever, Emmy, amazon prime, Video Lenny Wolpe After Forever Emmy amazon prime Video