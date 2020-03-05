Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer chatted with Digital Journal about her new EP "Get Happy," the 20th anniversary version of "Kiss Me," and she revealed her dream male duet choices. She listed "Don't Let Me Die in Dallas" as her personal favorite song on the EP since it was very personal to her. "It was the closest song to my heart," she said. "It was for my dad and I love the melody and everything about it." Nash is proud of the 20th anniversary version of her smash single "Kiss Me" as part of Sixpence None the Richer. She is also excited to be touring to promote this latest studio offering. "There are dates being added all the time," she said. "I have a 16-year-old son and I love getting on the road and connecting with fans. That's one of my favorite parts of the job," she added. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's complicated. It has its pros and cons. I was so young when I started and it wasn't at all a digital age. It kind of slapped me across the face every year since it has grown, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. It has been a slow learning curve. I am proud of where I am, and I am very thankful that I am able to record and have a career." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she encouraged them to "write." "Record all the ideas and full songs on the cell phone and take every opportunity you can to perform it in public. Write, write and write," she reiterated. "Practice your craft tirelessly and things will happen as you get better or you will learn that it's not for you." Hearing her songs on such reality singing competition as American Idol and The Voice was another cool experience for Nash. "A lot of them did 'Kiss Me' on The Voice," she said. "There was an adorable young girl that just killed it. That's a really hard song to cover. She did a beautiful job. People started calling and texting me." She listed Peter Cetera (formerly of Chicago), Barry Manilow and Bryan Adams as her dream male duet choices in the music industry. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Growing exponentially." "I am learning at lightning speed," she admitted. Nash shared that she would love to someday do a concert residency in Greece. "That would be great," she said. Nash defined the word success as "being loved by her family and loving my family," as well as to "be present and aware." For her fans, she concluded, "Thank you a million times over. I do my best to hug their necks every chance I get. I went to Manila and I probably hugged 1,500 people while I was there." I went to Manila and I probably hugged 1,500 people while I was there."To learn more about Leigh Nash and her music, check out her official website