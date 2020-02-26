Email
article imageLee Phillip Bell, soap opera creator, passes away at age 91

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The daytime community mourns the loss of soap opera creator, Lee Phillip Bell. She passed away on February 25 at the age of 91.
She created the popular soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful with her husband, William J. Bell.
Lee Bell was the recipient of the coveted Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Drama Series" for The Young and the Restless, which she had won back in 1975; moreover, she won the prestigious Daytime Emmy "Lifetime Achievement Award" in 2007.
Lee's husband, William, passed away in 2005. She is survived by her children William James Bell, Bradley Bell (who serves as the executive producer of The Bold and The Beautiful), and actress Lauralee Bell, and eight grandchildren.
Her children issued a family statement, where they hailed her as a "loving and supporting wife," as well as a supportive mother and grandmother. She was subsequently described as "kind" and "gracious," and noted that they will "miss her tremendously." Tributes from the soap opera community came pouring in on social media.
