Lauren and Josh Swickard are expecting their first child together

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actors Lauren and Josh Swickard ("General Hospital") revealed some joyful news: they are expecting their first baby together. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Following the success of their latest Netflix holiday film A California Christmas, they announced that they are expecting their first child together in the spring. They had met while they were filming Roped, where they played love interests, and they were married in the summer of 2019. Both A California Christmas and Roped were directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, and the films garnered favorable reviews from Digital Journal.
Lauren wrote the film A California Christmas and she served as a co-producer. It debuted at No. 1 on Netflix in America, and it went on to triumph over Ryan Murphy's The Prom and the holiday favorite How the Grinch Stole Christmas for that top spot on Netflix. Its sequel, A California Christmas: City Lights will be released later in 2021, which will also be directed by Piccinino.
Her latest project is the upcoming ESX Entertainment political drama Casa Grande, where she served as the showrunner and creator. It was inspired by true events, and this limited series will consist of five one-hour episodes that follow several families in the farmland of Northern California as it navigates universal themes of class, immigration, culture, and family.
