Lauralee Bell to share the screen with Tricia Cast on the Y&R

article imageLauralee Bell to share the screen with Tricia Cast on the Y&R

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran actress Lauralee Bell is back on the hit CBS soap opera "The Young and The Restless" on CBS tomorrow. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Bell revealed the news via a post on her social media pages. She shared that she will be sharing the screen with fellow Emmy award-winning actress Tricia Cast.
The Young and The Restless just celebrated its 12,000th episode on December 1.
As Digital Journal previously reported, Bell will be starring in two Lifetime movies in the V.C. Andrews' Landry family movie series.
Lauralee Bell
Lauralee Bell
Lesley Bohm Photography
For more information on The Young and The Restless, or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website.
