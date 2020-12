Lauralee Bell to share the screen with Tricia Cast on the Y&R

You’ll just have one quick day to see us together on #yr TOMORROW so don’t miss it! Today for Canada!triciacast YandR_CBS YRInsidercricketandnina jFPZkfhn0P— Lauralee Bell (@LauraleeB4real) December 3, 2020

Lauralee Bell Lesley Bohm Photography

Bell revealed the news via a post on her social media pages. She shared that she will be sharing the screen with fellow Emmy award-winning actress Tricia Cast.The Young and The Restless just celebrated its 12,000th episode on December 1.As Digital Journal previously reported , Bell will be starring in two Lifetime movies in the V.C. Andrews' Landry family movie series.For more information on The Young and The Restless, or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website