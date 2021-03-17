Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Lauralee Bell ("The Young and The Restless") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her upcoming V.C. Andrews TV films "Ruby" and "Pearl in the Mist." "I was working in Canada for the first part of last year, and then, when I came back, everything shut down," she said. "After a year of holding my behind-the-scenes photos, I finally get to put out some V.C. Andrews content, so this is great." "When I made this movie, my mother [Lee Phillip Bell] was very ill so it was a big decision for me to fly to Canada for a few weeks," she said. "As soon as I saw the script, I really wanted to do it. It was so good for me, it was a big lifesaver for me in 2020. If I hadn't accomplished a project like that had I been locked down for that many months, I would have been pretty depressed." Lauralee Bell Grant Harder, Courtesy of Lifetime "Ruby and Pearl in the Mist were both so fun," she admitted. "I am almost unrecognizable in them. I think it's quirky, and there is enough young love and movement in it. For me, that was fun because the last few Lifetime movies I did, I looked exactly like myself. To be an evil stepmother is great fun, and to be in Canada was super amazing. The cast, crew, and everyone was incredible since we bonded right away. It was really fun." "On a personal level, these V.C. Andrews films were very helpful for me," she added. "True The Young and The Restless fans are so great because they will follow you in any project that you do," she added. This Lifetime movie series is produced by Reel One Entertainment. Tom Berry, Dan Angel, Jane Startz, and Ric Nash all serve as executive producers. The screenwriters are Richard Blaney and Gregory Small with Gail Harvey as the director. "I think it's cool that they are doing both of these films on consecutive nights," she said. Lauralee Bell Lesley Bohm Photography 'The Young and The Restless' She is known for her longtime portrayal of Christine "Cricket" Blair on the show, a role that she originated in the summer of 1983. Particularly impressive about The Young and The Restless is that it has been the No. 1 daytime show for well over three decades. "Isn't that crazy? Once you hear the number of episodes the show has done, it is absolutely crazy. How is that possible? It's crazy and wonderful," she said. "We always say that it's all because of the fans. If it weren't for the viewers, we have no show. We are grateful every single day. I am always in awe and super appreciative," she acknowledged. "The six feet rule is really stressed these days on the show, which it has to be," she said, about filming during the quarantine. "I am working a little bit more on The Young and The Restless, which is nice." When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy on The Young and The Restless "It's not easy, and it's so much work. You need to be so concentrated especially when doing court scenes with legal dialogue," she said. "Luckily, it's a muscle and I've trained my brain to do that," she added. She noted that fortunately many people appreciated her father, William Bell, when he was around. "You do really realize how much of a genius of a storyteller he was once he is gone. Storytelling was in him, and it was hard to teach that. There is nothing like a true story from back then because there was always something in every episode. You went through this roller coaster of emotions after each episode," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "I think it's great, especially for me because I grew up in such a television family. I think it's great for creative people since there are so many options. I also think the digital age is great for actors and crew people because it creates more jobs. When there is more content, there is more work." 'Their Killer Affair' She starred in Their Killer Affair on Lifetime, and she had the nicest words about co-stars Melissa Archer and Brandon Beemer. "They were both so good in it, and they are two very nice people. I was so excited to do that," she said. 'mI promise' She won the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Special Class Short Format Daytime" for mI promise, which she wrote, directed, and produced. follows a 16-year old girl that makes a critical error by texting and driving. "That was definitely a big surprise but very exciting," she said. "Both of my parents passed away, and I have a few of their Emmy Awards sitting in my house but there is nothing more rewarding than winning your own." Bell revealed that she is writing partners with Martha Byrne (who is known for her acting work in As The World Turns). "We are pitching two nighttime dramas right now so hopefully, we will keep the legacy of the family moving forward," she said. "People think just because I have the last name Bell that it is easier for me to get into meetings and all of that, but none of that is easy," she said. "Winning the Emmy for the web series was a nice thing. I was able to prove to myself that I was able to create something outside of my family's entity. I feel content since all of my hard work paid off." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "To Be Continued..." "There is more to come," she said. "My parents gave me the workaholic gene so I am always creating something in my head." She defined the word success as "staying married to her sweet husband and raising kids in today's world." "My true first priority is always my husband and my kids," she said. For her fans and viewers of the show, Bell concluded, "I can't thank people enough. In the beginning, it was a rocky start. 