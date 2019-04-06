Laura Wright to host 'General Hospital' fan event in Melville

Email
article imageLaura Wright to host 'General Hospital' fan event in Melville

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Melville - On April 13, Emmy award-winning actress Laura Wright will be hosting a "General Hospital" fantasy event in Melville on Long Island.
Wright plays Carly Corinthos on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital. She will be joined at the Melville Marriott Long Island by an all-star cast of actors which include Wes Ramsey, Maura West, Emme Rylan, Parry Shen, Tamara Braun, James Patrick Stuart, Ryan Carnes, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Briana Henry, and newcomer Katelyn MacMullen.
To learn more about the General Hospital fan events, check out their official website.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Wright earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series." The Emmy award ceremony will take place on May 5 in Pasadena, California.
On January 26, 2019, Wright performed at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, as part of "Carlys World," along with fellow actors Eden McCoy and Chad Duell.
For more information on actress Laura Wright, follow her on Twitter.
