Laura Wright to host 'General Hospital' fan event in Melville

Wright plays Carly Corinthos on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital
. She will be joined at the Melville Marriott Long Island by an all-star cast of actors which include Wes Ramsey
, Maura West, Emme Rylan, Parry Shen, Tamara Braun, James Patrick Stuart, Ryan Carnes, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Briana Henry, and newcomer Katelyn MacMullen.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Wright earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination
for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series." The Emmy award ceremony will take place on May 5 in Pasadena, California.
On January 26, 2019, Wright performed at Rockwells
in Pelham, New York, as part of "Carlys World," along with fellow actors Eden McCoy
and Chad Duell.
