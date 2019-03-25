Wright is nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series," where she is nominated alongside her General Hospital
co-star Maura West
(Ava Jerome), as well as Marci Miller (Days of Our Lives
), and The Bold and The Beautiful actresses Heather Tom
and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood
.
This marks Wright's third consecutive nomination in this category for the last three years. She won the "Lead Actress" category back in 2011, when she received her first career Daytime Emmy nomination.
This past January, Wright performed at Rockwells
in Pelham, New York, as part of "Carlys World
," where she was joined by her on-screen children, actors Eden McCoy and Chad Duell.
On April 13, Wright will be hosting the General Hospital Fantasy
event in Melville on Long Island, where she will be joined by 10 actors from the show.