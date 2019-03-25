Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLaura Wright scores 2019 Daytime Emmy nod for 'General Hospital'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     22 mins ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actress Laura Wright has scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for her role as Carly Corinthos on "General Hospital."
Wright is nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series," where she is nominated alongside her General Hospital co-star Maura West (Ava Jerome), as well as Marci Miller (Days of Our Lives), and The Bold and The Beautiful actresses Heather Tom and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.
This marks Wright's third consecutive nomination in this category for the last three years. She won the "Lead Actress" category back in 2011, when she received her first career Daytime Emmy nomination.
This past January, Wright performed at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, as part of "Carlys World," where she was joined by her on-screen children, actors Eden McCoy and Chad Duell.
On April 13, Wright will be hosting the General Hospital Fantasy event in Melville on Long Island, where she will be joined by 10 actors from the show.
More about laura wright, General hospital, Daytime, Emmy, Actress
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Max Gail of 'General Hospital' earns 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination
Op-Ed: Forget the Mueller report — Trump has damaged American democracy
Essential Science: How does cannabis affect the brain?
Trump declares 'complete exoneration' after Mueller finds no collusion
Judas Priest to kick off 2019 'Firepower' North American Tour
Qatar's $434m desert rose museum finally blooms
Trina LaFargue talks about 'Five Feet Apart' film and Will Smith Special
Review: Long Island band nails Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow' Special
Mali sacks senior army officers, dissolves militia after massacre
Israeli claim to the Golan Heights rejected internationally