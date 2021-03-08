Email
article imageLaura Wright and Maura West to participate in a virtual fan event

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     23 mins ago in Entertainment
On April 9, Emmy winners Laura Wright and Maura West will be participating in a virtual fan event. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Laura Wright plays Carly Corinthos on General Hospital, and Maura West portrays villainess Ava Jerome in the hit ABC daytime drama. They both earned Daytime Emmy awards for their work on the show.
Their Zoom event is titled "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" and it is produced by Coastal Entertainment. The actresses will be joined by an intimate group of fans.
To learn more about this upcoming virtual fan event on April 9, click here.
Maura West as Ava Jerome on General Hospital
Maura West as Ava Jerome on 'General Hospital'
ABC, Valerie Durant
Most recently, Maura West participated in a Zoom event with General Hospital co-star Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine), which was praised as "superb" by Digital Journal.
For more information on GH Fantasy Events and their forthcoming virtual fan events, visit their official website.
Laura Wright
Laura Wright
ABC, Todd Wawrychuk
More about Maura West, laura wight, General hospital, Fan, Virtual
 
