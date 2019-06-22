Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Laura Niemi chatted with Digital Journal about "This Is Us," as well as the impact of technology on the entertainment industry. Each day, she is inspired as an actress due to "good writing." "I am a sucker for good writing," she said. "Recently, I did a short by a female writer and director and it was so well-written. If the form is there, and it comes on the page, I have to say 'yes.' It is my Achilles heel. Great writing turns me on." When she picks her roles, she enjoys playing different characters and branching out to do various things. "I like doing drama and I like to pop in and focus on some comedies," she said. "At the end of the day, I need to grow. I need that acting muscle flexed." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, Niemi said, "I love it. It's fantastic. People can be in the middle of America and can't get to the theater, and technology makes everything accessible. A lot of creators are being able to use that platform and get deals that are outside the studio system. The content is really great on there." Regarding her use of technology as an actress, she shared that "everything is digital now." "Sometimes, I am reading scripts on my phone or on my computer. It is very rare that I print out a script. Digital is fantastic," she explained. She added that occasionally she writes her notes down on her scripts. Niemi shared that she serves as a mentor for young actors. "You need to create a tribe. If you can't find a tribe, you can create one. There is a lot of rejection in this business. You need to have a strong support system of peers so that you don't burn out your family," she said. She listed Liev Schreiber and Mark Ruffalo as her dream male acting partners. "Liev and Mark are fantastic. I would love to work with Liev on stage. He is brilliant. There is so much talent out there right now," she said. Niemi concluded by thanking the fans for their support. "The fans are just wonderful. I love that I am on the show This Is Us that focuses on stories that we can all relate to, and it tackles topical issues that are happening now so that people can see that as well. I am glad that people are seeing themselves on the show." To learn more about actress Laura Niemi, check out her In the hit drama television series, This Is Us, Niemi plays Marilyn Pearson. "It is nice to be a working actor and to top it off, to be in a show that is so successful. I love that I am on the show This Is Us that focuses on stories that we can all relate to, and it tackles topical issues that are happening now so that people can see that as well. I am glad that people are seeing themselves on the show."To learn more about actress Laura Niemi, check out her IMDb page and her Facebook page