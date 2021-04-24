Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLaura Bonarrigo talks about Soap Con Live virtual fan event Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Entertainment
Actress Laura Bonarrigo ("One Life to Live" and "All My Children") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the upcoming Soap Con Live event on May 1.
In the soap opera world, Bonarrigo played Cassie Callison on One Life to Live, and Rebecca Fowler in All My Children. "I loved working and I loved the speed, the stories, and the cast. It was great to know that you were a part of something, and it was great to have a place to go," she said.
Bonarrigo will be a part of the "One Life to Live Panel: The Cramer Women" on May 1, which starts at 5:30 p.m. EST/2:30 p.m. PST. She will be joined by Kassie DePaiva, Kristen Alderson, and Gina Tognoni. It will be live-streamed from The Locker Room's YouTube channel. Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon.
For the entire Soap Con Live schedule, click here. "It will be a blast, it will be fun," she said. "It sounds like a good time. I am very fortunate to be a part of the Cramer Women."
She acknowledged that being dialogue-heavy and learning lines was "fine" for her and something that she became accustomed to quickly in her daytime drama days. "It was great, you just do it, it's a part of the job," she said. "Also, in every couch, pillow, chair, placemat, or cushion, there was a script, so even though we had it memorized, it was always handy for us."
Aside from an actress, Bonarrigo is also a life coach. "I wear many different hats," she said.
On the silver lining in the pandemic, she said, "The pandemic has made many of us recommit to what's important. It has allowed us to step back and see what is meaningful. I have made those personal analyses as well."
She defined the word success as "being fulfilled in one's life."
Bonarrigo concluded about Soap Con Live, "I hope the fans participate and get to see some of their favorite actors and reminisce about their favorite characters, especially on the shows that are not on the air these days such as One Life to Live and All My Children, the two shows that I was on."
To learn more about Laura Bonarrigo, check out her official website, and her Facebook page.
Laura Bonarrigo
Laura Bonarrigo
Kirstin Boncher
More about Laura Bonarrigo, Soap Con Live, Actress, one life to live, all my children
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Carmen Justice releases infectious new single 'Glitter' Special
Emmy winner Terrence Terrell talks about 'B Positive' on CBS Special
Review: Taylor Byron Barr charms in 'Pussie Control 2' short comedy film Special
US VP Harris to discuss migration with Mexican president
SIM-swap fraud is on the rise, but there are things you can do Special
Terri Conn opens up about 'Soap Con Live' virtual fan event Special
Bolsonaro cuts environmental budget after pledging to raise it
Jessie Godderz to compete in OVW Wrestling presents Retribution
Mexican president pushes his questionable tree-planting program
Review: Sir Tom Jones delights on flawless 'Surrounded by Time' album Special