Actress Laura Bonarrigo ("One Life to Live" and "All My Children") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the upcoming Soap Con Live event on May 1.
In the soap opera world, Bonarrigo played Cassie Callison on One Life to Live, and Rebecca Fowler in All My Children. "I loved working and I loved the speed, the stories, and the cast. It was great to know that you were a part of something, and it was great to have a place to go," she said.
Bonarrigo will be a part of the "One Life to Live Panel: The Cramer Women" on May 1, which starts at 5:30 p.m. EST/2:30 p.m. PST. She will be joined by Kassie DePaiva, Kristen Alderson, and Gina Tognoni. It will be live-streamed from The Locker Room's YouTube channel. Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon.
For the entire Soap Con Live schedule, click here. "It will be a blast, it will be fun," she said. "It sounds like a good time. I am very fortunate to be a part of the Cramer Women."
She acknowledged that being dialogue-heavy and learning lines was "fine" for her and something that she became accustomed to quickly in her daytime drama days. "It was great, you just do it, it's a part of the job," she said. "Also, in every couch, pillow, chair, placemat, or cushion, there was a script, so even though we had it memorized, it was always handy for us."
Aside from an actress, Bonarrigo is also a life coach. "I wear many different hats," she said.
On the silver lining in the pandemic, she said, "The pandemic has made many of us recommit to what's important. It has allowed us to step back and see what is meaningful. I have made those personal analyses as well."
She defined the word success as "being fulfilled in one's life."
Bonarrigo concluded about Soap Con Live, "I hope the fans participate and get to see some of their favorite actors and reminisce about their favorite characters, especially on the shows that are not on the air these days such as One Life to Live and All My Children, the two shows that I was on."
To learn more about Laura Bonarrigo, check out her official website, and her Facebook page.