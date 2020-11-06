Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Laila Odom chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing Pepa in the "Salt-N-Pepa" biopic on Lifetime. "The filming experience of the Salt-N-Pepa biopic was truly amazing," she exclaimed. "What the role of a lifetime to be able to rap, sing, dance, and act. What I love most about playing Pepa was her, fun and outspoken personality, very similar to mine." Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, "What inspires me as an actress is the ability to improve and hone my skills each day. What motivates me is the freedom to create a character and bring them to life." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "There is so much power in being an actress in the digital age. Right now, opportunities are endless, where you can create whatever you want. I feel like there is way more control and expression in the digital age because as a creator you set your own rules." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "I think for young and aspiring actors it’s important to study, train, and learn the business. Followed by starting to create doesn’t matter how small, get your talent out there." On life during the quarantine, she said, "The start of quarantine was a bit rough, then it started to get easier… During quarantine, I improved on my cooking, purchased a water rower and squat machine, and learned about how to invest in the stock market." She defined the word success as "being able to take care of yourself and loved ones, doing what you love." Odom concluded about Salt-N-Pepa, "It's important for Digital Journal readers to know, how pivotal Salt-N-Pepa is in hip-hop music history. Salt-N- Pepa was not just the first ladies of hip-hop, but also trendsetters for hairstyles, dance, and clothing." To learn more about actress Laila Odom, follow her on Laila Odom Photo by Bradford Rogne On taking on the role of Pepa" in Salt-N-Pepa on Lifetime, she said, "It was an honor to be able to portray Pepa from the legendary group Salt-N-Pepa!"The filming experience of the Salt-N-Pepa biopic was truly amazing," she exclaimed. "What the role of a lifetime to be able to rap, sing, dance, and act. What I love most about playing Pepa was her, fun and outspoken personality, very similar to mine."Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, "What inspires me as an actress is the ability to improve and hone my skills each day. What motivates me is the freedom to create a character and bring them to life."On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "There is so much power in being an actress in the digital age. Right now, opportunities are endless, where you can create whatever you want. I feel like there is way more control and expression in the digital age because as a creator you set your own rules."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "I think for young and aspiring actors it’s important to study, train, and learn the business. Followed by starting to create doesn’t matter how small, get your talent out there."On life during the quarantine, she said, "The start of quarantine was a bit rough, then it started to get easier… During quarantine, I improved on my cooking, purchased a water rower and squat machine, and learned about how to invest in the stock market."She defined the word success as "being able to take care of yourself and loved ones, doing what you love."Odom concluded about Salt-N-Pepa, "It's important for Digital Journal readers to know, how pivotal Salt-N-Pepa is in hip-hop music history. Salt-N- Pepa was not just the first ladies of hip-hop, but also trendsetters for hairstyles, dance, and clothing."To learn more about actress Laila Odom, follow her on Instagram More about Laila Odom, Pepa, SaltNPepa, Biopic Laila Odom Pepa SaltNPepa Biopic