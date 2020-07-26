Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Host and comedian Lacretia Lyon chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lyon got into the soap opera world from an early age since her parents and grandmother would watch them back in the day. "I grew up watching all of the ABC soap operas such as All My Children, One Life to Live and General Hospital," she said. "To this day, I am still the biggest Port Charles fan. I have always been a soap opera fan, and my family in Port Charles will always be there." On being a content creator in the digital age, she said, "It's great, since you don't need to be in Los Angeles anymore to make things happen. You can be in different parts of the country and you can communicate with people and share your ideas." Lyon also hosts the witty #MrsBrightside on Apple Podcasts, which can also be downloaded on Google Play, Stitcher and Podbean. "#MrsBrightside should have continud during quaratine since it is a joke in a way. It was inspired by Adam Carolla's Mr. Brightside, but I made this my own," she said. "I'm trying to revamp it into a full show as opposed to a one-on-one interview." Lacretia Lyon Lacretia Lyon As a stand-up comedian, she has performed at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, and Cap City Comedy Club in Austin, Texas. "A lot of my comedic routine is inspired by my family, and my view of the world," she admitted. "I have a very unique world view and perspective. I grew up in a very conservative town but we were the one weird, liberal family. I do see where people are coming from." For young and aspiring hosts and comedians, she said, "Just do it. I know it sounds cliché, but that's all you really can do. Just put content out there. You don't have to be in Los Angeles or New York anymore to make things happen. Don't limit yourself. The Internet and social media can be your friend as long as you are putting out good content." A proud moment for Lyon involved getting verified on Twitter. "I have been verified for a while now, and it's cool since there is only one Lacretia Lyon," she said with a sweet laugh. Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Life on Hold." She listed Roger Howarth and Maura West as her dream soap actors to someday interview. "Both of them are my favorites. I really like the two of them," she said. On August 3, she is excited to be a part of the "Forever and a Day" podcast. Lyon defined the word success as "meeting your goals, as well as creating news goals." "Success is a short-term thing. I am always going to strive for the next thing," she said. She is the host of Bleav in Soap Operas on the Bleav Podcast Network, which is the premier podcast network for professionals. "That is going pretty well. I took a little hiatus to get over the fact that there weren't any new 'General Hospital' episodes coming out since that is always my No. 1 soap opera," he said. "Now, I am really into Days of Our Lives." 