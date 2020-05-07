Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment Australian actor Lachlan Buchanan chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the hit TV series "Station 19," being a performer in the digital age, and he opened up about the "Dream Loud" campaign. Instagram station19 starting next week, March 5th @ 8pm on @abcnetwork 😎 @shondaland #station19 #abc #shondaland #tgit #seattle A post shared by Lachlan Buchanan (@lachiebuch) on Feb 28, 2020 at 7:59am PST In Station 19, he plays the character Emmett Dixon, who recently came out as gay to his station-mates a few weeks ago. "It is one of those dream jobs where everything falls into place for an actor. A great role, a great cast, a great crew, solid writing, and fun storylines. I adore everyone I work with there, truly, which is rare. Playing Emmett has been so nice because he's a complex character. Flawed, in a job full of heroes, and hiding his true self out of fear so constantly facing difficulties. It was great for me as an actor to have challenges and to try new things," he said. Instagram LGBTQ students are silenced at school because of the verbal harassment that 8 out of 10 face in the classroom or online. This Friday, April 24, join me in supporting LGBTQ students on the #DayOfSilence, the largest student-led national protest for safe and inclusive schools – and help break the silence and raise your voice for our future through @GLSEN's national voter registration campaign, Break the Silence: Your Vote, Your Voice. Get registered at glsen.org/vote 🏳️‍🌈❤️🔥 A post shared by Lachlan Buchanan (@lachiebuch) on Apr 23, 2020 at 7:40am PDT On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I really like the digital age because it allows me to connect with people more. People who watch my work also get to see the real me, which is helpful if I play an unlikeable character. It's also fun to be able to self-promote things and really take pride in what I'm doing." Lachlan Buchanan Brad Everett Young Previously, he also played the role of Kyle Abbott on The Young and The Restless. "Playing Kyle was a joy. He was an interesting character coming into the show at an interesting time and I got to work with some really wonderful people. I hadn't done an American soap opera before either so it was fun to experience it all," he said. A native of Australia, Buchanan had nothing but the kindest remarks about being a part of Brad Everett Young's " For young and aspiring actors, he said, "There is no single way to do things. Never give up if it's truly your dream, and know that everyone is on their own path so don't compare yourself to others. Focus on your own journey of being an actor." For his fans, the Aussie actor concluded, "I would say keep being smart. Stay safe. Stay Home. Eat food, drink drinks, play games, watch Station 19, and Grey's Anatomy. 