Lowder
(Rex Brady) will be joined by such fellow actors as Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Brady) and Jay Kenneth Johnson (Philip Kiriakas). All of these actors are the onscreen sons of Kate Roberts (played by Lauren Koslow). This event will be held at the Sheraton Montreal Airport Hotel.
Most recently, Jay Kenneth Johnson was a part of the Days of Our Lives
digital drama series, Last Blast Reunion
.
For a limited time, Star Image Entertainment is offering a contest, where fans can purchase tickets and have their names drawn to win a 15-minute mini-date with each of these three actors prior to the event.
To learn more about this upcoming Days of Our Lives
fan event, or to obtain tickets, click here
.
As always, the proceeds from Star Image Entertainment fan events go to Cedars CanSupport. For more information, check out their official website
.
To learn more about Kyle Lowder, follow him on Instagram
and on Twitter
.
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kyle Lowder
back in the fall of 2019 about his acting career and his motivations.