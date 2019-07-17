Email
article imageKyle Lowder to exit NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' as Dr. Rex Brady

By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Kyle Lowder will be exiting the role of Dr. Rex Brady on the hit NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" next month.
Lowder's final airdate will be on August 9, and his exit is "storyline-dictated." In the NBC daytime drama, his character just got married to Dr. Sarah Horton, who is played by Linsey Godfrey.
Co-star Nadia Bjorlin (who plays Chloe Lane) will also be parting ways with the show as well.
In 2018, Lowder returned to Days of Our Lives after a 13-year absence. He previously played the role of Brady Black, which was taken over by Eric Martsolf.
In 2003, Lowder scored a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for playing Brady Black, and in 2018, he was nominated for another Daytime Emmy Award for his work as an executive producer on the digital drama series Ladies of the Lake on Amazon Prime.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, Olivia Rose Keegan also exited Days of Our Lives as Claire Brady, a role she has played since 2015.
To learn more about actor Kyle Lowder, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
