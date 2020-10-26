Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Award-winning actor and producer Kyle Lowder chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new horror film "The Amityville Harvest," life in quarantine, and several upcoming fan events that are on the horizon. In The Amityville Harvest, he plays the villainous role of Vincent Miller. "I have been waiting for this film to come out. This is the first time that I've done anything like this so I am excited for people to see this," he said. "I collaborated with writer and director "I always wanted to keep the viewers on edge the entire time. It was a really fun process, but the hardest process I've ever had as an actor so far in my career, and now, I am craving more of it," he said. "It was such a surreal experience. It seemed like the time flew by since I was so immersed. This role, playing the lead villain, crossed a lot of things off my professional bucket list, and I am very happy about that," he added. On life in quarantine, he said, "I have been following guidelines, obviously. Like most people, I was locked down very strictly from the middle of March to late June, which was rough for everybody. I've been following protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing, so it's definitely a different world we live in. I am looking forward to people not suffering as much, and people being able to get back to work. I am an eternal optimist but at the same time, I am a realist." Regarding the silver lining in this pandemic, he said, "I've always been an A-type personality, so I was constantly on the go, mentally and emotionally. Meditation has been a huge part of my life for so many years. For me, personally, I was forced to stop, and slow down. I read some of my favorite books and I journaled a lot more. During this time, one needs to embrace how they are feeling all the time." Kyle Lowder Brad Everett Young "There is no right or wrong way to feel. I was a lot more introspective during this quarantine. The energy clearing has been so powerful. I was able to just heal a lot, and get a much deeper, broader and more beautiful perspective on my life, and life in general," he added. When asked if he developed any new skills during the pandemic, he said, "My new skills were learning how to break a sweat in my own home without going to the gym." He also described cleaning his house as a "meditative" process. "It was a very meditative experience," he admitted. 'A Mermaid for Christmas' holiday film Michael and Barbara Caruso Productions He also opened up about A Mermaid for Christmas, and its warm reception from fans and critics alike. "We were extremely pleased," he said. "People were really drawn to it, and it did extremely well. It was a feel-good cheer during the quarantine. All of us that worked on it were really proud of this film. The reactions were predominantly positive." A Mermaid for Christmas is available on Amazon Prime by " On January 31, 2021, he is looking forward to being a part of "Samantha’s Friends" and its "Phantom of the Opera" fundraiser in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. "I am so looking forward to this event. I've known Alice and Sammy for 20 years at this point, and they have been so kind to me over the years and so supportive of my career and my personal life, and they have created such a wonderful organization with 'Samantha's Friends.' Hopefully, we can still do the event in January and say hi to the fans and supporters there in Florida," he said. He also spoke highly about Lowder noted that he is looking forward to doing the May 15, 2021, event with Star Image Entertainment, where he will be joined with Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Brady) and Jay Kenneth Johnson (Philip Kiriakis). It will be held at the Sheraton Montreal Airport Hotel in Canada. For more information on this upcoming fan event, Kyle Lowder Brad Everett Young On the title of the current chapter of his life, Lowder responded, "Transition with a subtitle of 'New Beginnings'." "Personally and professionally, without a doubt, I am in a period of transition in my life. I am transitioning from personal and professional relationships, physical surroundings, and I am looking forward to new beginnings," he said. Lowder enjoyed being a part of Brad Everett Young's He also had kind words for acting teacher Kyle Lowder Brad Everett Young When asked which track and field event he would do, he said, "I was actually an All-State track and field runner in the 800 meter event. That's literally a fact. I was never fast enough as a sprinter and I didn't have the endurance to compete in the mile or above. The half-mile is the craziest event because it's basically an all-out sprint twice around an Olympic track. I had a lot of energy to burn, and that's why it was such a great event for me. As soon as the gun went off, I just took off like a bat out of hell," he said. In swimming, he listed the butterfly as his personal favorite stroke. "The butterfly requires the most physical exertion. It is also one of the most beautiful strokes to watch and a very powerful stroke," he said. Kyle Lowder Brad Everett Young He offered the following inspiring words to people during the pandemic: "I say this very humbly and respectfully, use this time to really go within. Introspection and self-awareness are important and do a little healing. Just check in with yourself." On his definition of the word success, he said, "the progressive realization of a worthy ideal." "To me, you are always working towards success, you never reach it," he explained. "My fans will never know how truly grateful I am for their love, and support, and for following my career. He is known for his acting work on Days of Our Lives on NBC, where he originated the role of Brady Black, and subsequently played the role of Dr. Rex Brady, and he is known for his portrayal of Rick Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS. Most recently, he stars in the horror thriller The Amityville Harvest. 