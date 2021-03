Kyle Lowder headed back to 'Days of Our Lives' as Dr. Rex Brady

Kyle Lowder Brad Everett Young

Thank you all for the love today, and every day for that matter. Means the world to me. Rex returns to @daysofourlives @nbcdays NEXT WEEK. #dool ⏳ pic.twitter.com/4BZw1rSI2B — Kyle Lowder (@KyleLowder22) March 6, 2021

Kyle Lowder Brad Everett Young

He confirmed the news via a post on his Twitter page , stating "Surprise. See you all in Salem next week #dool @daysofourlives @nbcdays"Lowder expressed his gratitude to the fans for all of their kind, loving, and supportive messages in regards to his character returning back to the popular NBC daytime drama next week. "I don't get to do what I love to do for a living without all of you," he expressed. "In other Kyle Lowder news, and especially for horror movie fans, they can catch him starring in the intense movie The Amityville Harvest To learn more about Kyle Lowder, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram