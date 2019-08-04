By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Kyle Lowder has confirmed his exit on the hit NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" via a post to his fans and followers. "Man, this has been fun," Lowder expressed. He added that he is very grateful to be back over the past year to the place that started it all for him approximately two decades ago. He previously played Brady Black on the show, which was then taken over by "My most sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the powers that be at Days of Our Lives and NBC," he said, prior to thanking his fans and supporters for their "unbridled love and enthusiasm." "You remind me every single day of why I truly love what I do. Farewell, and thank you," he concluded. His final airdate as Dr. Rex Brady on Days of Our Lives on NBC is this Friday, August 9. Throughout his career in acting and entertainment, Lowder earned two Daytime Emmy nominations: one nod for acting for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Brady Black, and more recently, he was up for a Daytime Emmy for his work as an executive producer of Ladies of the Lake on Amazon Prime. In a post on Instagram , he revealed that this is his final week on Days of Our Lives."Man, this has been fun," Lowder expressed. He added that he is very grateful to be back over the past year to the place that started it all for him approximately two decades ago. He previously played Brady Black on the show, which was then taken over by Eric Martsolf Lowder shared that Days of Our Lives and everybody associated with the show, both in front of the camera and behind the camera, will always be very special to him."My most sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the powers that be at Days of Our Lives and NBC," he said, prior to thanking his fans and supporters for their "unbridled love and enthusiasm." "You remind me every single day of why I truly love what I do. Farewell, and thank you," he concluded.His final airdate as Dr. Rex Brady on Days of Our Lives on NBC is this Friday, August 9.Throughout his career in acting and entertainment, Lowder earned two Daytime Emmy nominations: one nod for acting for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Brady Black, and more recently, he was up for a Daytime Emmy for his work as an executive producer of Ladies of the Lake on Amazon Prime. More about Kyle Lowder, days of our lives, rex brady, Nbc, brady black Kyle Lowder days of our lives rex brady Nbc brady black