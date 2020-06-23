Track and field legend Wilma Rudolph
once said: "Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us." Kristos Andrews is such a motivational performer and individual.
On earning his 2020 Daytime Emmy nod for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series," Andrews said "Well, it felt amazing. So, of course, I climb on the roof and leap into the pool with the necessary blissful exasperations. It's important to remind ourselves to fully indulge the great feelings in life as they come. To acknowledge the miraculous truths that have entered life from relentless faithfulness."
"Fully embrace the feeling, and do your best to stay on that level," Andrews said. "So you can keep your vibration as close to that high point as possible, and spread it to others as well. It's contagious, in the greatest way. One does not lose any of their great feelings by extending it outwards and towards others, they care for. Overall, I'm filled with sheer gratitude toward life and those I have with me in it."
The award-winning show The Bay
, created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin, scored a total of seven 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations. "It feels so great to be honored by such a prestigious and beautiful ceremony. Amongst great work as well, which is a great compliment. It also gifts me with the feeling of contentment toward the amount of full-on effort it takes to not do a phoned-in job at the work," he said. "
Truly, the 'sweat, blood and tears' are worth it, and we do our utmost to 'up our game' each year," Andrews said. "Where creative perfectionism meets sheer passion and a great touch of risk, is a good method. The recognition serves as a great honor foremost, while also a deeply confirmative symbol to just carry on how we're carrying on."
This past May, Andrews was a part of a Zoom event with The Bay
, where they teamed up with Popstar! TV, in an effort to raise money for the American Red Cross
. "It felt fulfilling, and it was a good time with a good group. Important to acknowledge what's going on in the world, and direct viewership toward awareness of a good cause," he said.
"We had a partner come on to educate via her first-hand experience as a hospital owner, while the American Red Cross is a great charity to guide the support into. It's nice to have that feeling of gratification which comes with being responsible about influence," he added.
Andrews gave fans and viewers a glimpse of what to expect about the upcoming fifth season of The Bay
, which was filmed in Turks and Caicos. "Well, it was a blast filming out there. Great locations, great people; we're all no more acquaintances at work than we are genuine friends, which made the feeling just right. We get to experience the beautiful tropics via some intense scenes and fun ones too. Some strong sentimental closure regarding my last love Janice is in there," he said.
"Other Bay City regulars show up in Turks and Caicos like Lianna, Tamara, Riley, Evan, Nick, Matthew, and more. Pete goes on a mysterious adventure in the beautiful tropics to get to the heart of a dark and powerful curse. He comes face to face with powers of good and evil. Uh oh. Be sure to tune in," he exclaimed.
As Digital Journal previously reported
will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall.
Ever optimistic, Andrews offered the following inspiring advice to his fans and followers during these trying times. "Don't let up on the good habits about staying safe and well. Don't let up due to impatience. Better to increase your skills at the phone calls and Zooms rather than loosen up your self-discipline and give in to the yearning. I feel it's been 'too long' as well, but this time hasn't come to an end just yet, but it will, and it's important to retain your acceptance of that fact. Keep your prayers set on a vaccine, the ultimate solution," he said.
"As far as the social and civil unrest, speak your truths," he said. "Engage in peaceful protests for justice, for which the voice must be heard and stood up for. Yet hold steady your awareness to be balanced in it all, not to get carried away in any one moment's heat, and to stay keen on how important it is to have the ideal of unity and peace resting at the seat of your heart."
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Kristos Andrews
