Kristos Andrews of "The Bay" has celebrated a landmark birthday on August 25. The 10-time Emmy winner turned 30 years old.

Last month, Andrews took home three Daytime Emmy Awards this year for The Bay, as an actor ("Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series"), co-director ("Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series"), and executive producer ("Outstanding Digital Drama Series"). The Bay was created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin.

On turning 30 years old, Andrews remarked, "It feels like a continuation. It is actually less painful than I anticipated. It feels great. I am looking forward to my 30's a lot."

The Bay will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall. New episodes will be available in September of 2020, as part of the remainder of the fifth season of the digital series. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

His castmates and production team on The Bay wished him a "happy birthday" on social media prior to proclaiming him a "living legend."