Woodland Hills - On February 3, Emmy award-winning actor Kristoff St. John of the hit CBS daytime drama, "The Young and The Restless," passed away. According to the LA County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner Public Information, the actor was found dead at his house in Woodland Hills in California, on Sunday, which coincided with the date of the Super Bowl LIII. In 2014, his oldest child, Julian St. John, died of an apparent suicide while he was in a mental health facility. Throughout his career in the daytime acting world, St. John was nominated for a Daytime Emmy award 11 times. He won two Emmy awards. In 1992, he took home the Emmy for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" and in 2008, he won for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his work on The Young and The Restless. Most recently, in 2017, St. John was nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series." The Emmy reel he had submitted for that year may be seen below. CBS and Sony Pictures Television issued a statement on the passing of Kristoff St. John, who has been on the show for 27 years. They went on to describe this news as "heartbreaking." They praised him for being a "very talented actor" and an "even better person." He was well-loved by his co-stars on their show and they expressed their love for him and his memory on Twitter. "@kristoffstjohn1⁩ you are loved your light remains as Only you could bring ❤️thank you for touching our lives. You will be missed beyond measure," co-star Gina Tognoni posted. He was 52 years old, and he is survived by his two daughters Paris and Lola. St. John was known for his longtime portrayal of Neil Winters on the soap opera since 1991.