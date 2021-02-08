Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Kristin Bauer van Straten of "True Blood" fame chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Paradise Cove," opened up about the digital age, and she recalled her experience as a vampire in "True Blood." "I love laughing and Todd and I had some good ones," she said. "We had to spend eight hours in a pool trying to drown each other, he choked me in another scene, in the shower we had to pretend I was, well, you saw, and in another scene, we had a real knockdown drag-out brawl. In the midst of all that commitment one can’t help but feel a bit silly at times and it’s just great fun to have a good belly laugh. I always laugh more on sets than in my real life. When I’m not working, I really miss laughing." Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, "There are only two motivations for any of us to go to work: it’s rewarding creatively or financially. Before you start a project you know the pay, but the rewarding part is a complete unknown and they don’t always happen together. It’s awfully nice when the two combine in one project." She opened up about her experience in True Blood, where she played vampire Pamela "Pam" Swynford De Beaufort. "It was a significant experience, just for the fact that it was seven years of our lives. People got married, divorced, had kids, had losses and wins in their personal lives in those seven years, and on top of that, we really bonded with each other by being on a hit show that was, at times, very intense to film and promote," she said. "I often felt I was working with the best damn people in the business," she said. "I loved my Vampire crowd. I loved the lines, the clothes, the hair and makeup, my scene partners and writers and directors, and crew.… they were my carnival family. It was a lot." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "When people say they want to be an actress or an actor…they don’t really know what that will entail. Just like anything: I want to be a banker, a shoemaker, a writer, a dentist….we have an idea of what it is…and it is never accurate." "Of my 20 or so close friends from my acting school, I think two are still acting. They found it just didn’t fit with their lives. So what I tell people is what my parents told me, which I ignored. If there is anything else this starry-eyed youngster enjoys, do that too. Usually, people have a close second, they’ll say, I also love animals, or I am thinking of law or computer science… Do that too," she exclaimed. "Have options. Options are freedom. I often wished I had had more options," she added. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "There is nothing to me that feels 'natural' in the digital age. I guess by definition, none of it is natural. Everything is more. More extremes. It's a massive game-changer. And like any huge shift there are new horizons and also greater unfairnesses that seem to stem from a further disconnection from quality and a focus on quantity. It’s the paradox of so much more connection…but yet also no connection. I’m embracing all of it, as best as I can." When asked if there were any moments that helped define her, she said, "Many highs and many lows. I think they have both been significant. Of course, the highs are easier to see." She listed Jim Carrey as the actor that she would love to someday work with as her dream acting partner. On her definition of success, she explained, "It used to mean much more temporal things of course! Like someone caring what I wore at the airport. But it's been shifting…I guess as I check things off the list and I have life-altering experiences in the personal arena like we’ve all had some reevaluation time in the last year…and now I would prefer to have my work be more personal expressions of what matters to me." "Like, I’ve been painting again, I am a painter. I’ve been writing…So, I don’t know exactly what my future will look like, but I have a lot to say about a few things and I think I can express them in a unique way. So the short answer is more self and more expression," she added. She concluded about Paradise Cove, "It's a fun ride and everyone is good in it. I will tell you…what my goal often is when playing so called 'bad people,' is to have the audience root for her in the end. So I look forward to hearing if I succeeded." For more information on actress Kristin Bauer van Straten, check out her On being a part of Paradise Cove, she said, "We had a very good time on the set. It was a creative, collaborative bunch.""I love laughing and Todd and I had some good ones," she said. "We had to spend eight hours in a pool trying to drown each other, he choked me in another scene, in the shower we had to pretend I was, well, you saw, and in another scene, we had a real knockdown drag-out brawl. In the midst of all that commitment one can’t help but feel a bit silly at times and it’s just great fun to have a good belly laugh. I always laugh more on sets than in my real life. When I’m not working, I really miss laughing."Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, "There are only two motivations for any of us to go to work: it’s rewarding creatively or financially. Before you start a project you know the pay, but the rewarding part is a complete unknown and they don’t always happen together. It’s awfully nice when the two combine in one project."She opened up about her experience in True Blood, where she played vampire Pamela "Pam" Swynford De Beaufort. "It was a significant experience, just for the fact that it was seven years of our lives. People got married, divorced, had kids, had losses and wins in their personal lives in those seven years, and on top of that, we really bonded with each other by being on a hit show that was, at times, very intense to film and promote," she said."I often felt I was working with the best damn people in the business," she said. "I loved my Vampire crowd. I loved the lines, the clothes, the hair and makeup, my scene partners and writers and directors, and crew.… they were my carnival family. It was a lot."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "When people say they want to be an actress or an actor…they don’t really know what that will entail. Just like anything: I want to be a banker, a shoemaker, a writer, a dentist….we have an idea of what it is…and it is never accurate.""Of my 20 or so close friends from my acting school, I think two are still acting. They found it just didn’t fit with their lives. So what I tell people is what my parents told me, which I ignored. If there is anything else this starry-eyed youngster enjoys, do that too. Usually, people have a close second, they’ll say, I also love animals, or I am thinking of law or computer science… Do that too," she exclaimed."Have options. Options are freedom. I often wished I had had more options," she added.On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "There is nothing to me that feels 'natural' in the digital age. I guess by definition, none of it is natural. Everything is more. More extremes. It's a massive game-changer. And like any huge shift there are new horizons and also greater unfairnesses that seem to stem from a further disconnection from quality and a focus on quantity. It’s the paradox of so much more connection…but yet also no connection. I’m embracing all of it, as best as I can."When asked if there were any moments that helped define her, she said, "Many highs and many lows. I think they have both been significant. Of course, the highs are easier to see."She listed Jim Carrey as the actor that she would love to someday work with as her dream acting partner.On her definition of success, she explained, "It used to mean much more temporal things of course! Like someone caring what I wore at the airport. But it's been shifting…I guess as I check things off the list and I have life-altering experiences in the personal arena like we’ve all had some reevaluation time in the last year…and now I would prefer to have my work be more personal expressions of what matters to me.""Like, I’ve been painting again, I am a painter. I’ve been writing…So, I don’t know exactly what my future will look like, but I have a lot to say about a few things and I think I can express them in a unique way. So the short answer is more self and more expression," she added.She concluded about Paradise Cove, "It's a fun ride and everyone is good in it. I will tell you…what my goal often is when playing so called 'bad people,' is to have the audience root for her in the end. So I look forward to hearing if I succeeded."For more information on actress Kristin Bauer van Straten, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram More about Kristin Bauer van Straten, Kristin Bauer, True blood, paradise cove Kristin Bauer van St... Kristin Bauer True blood paradise cove