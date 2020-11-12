Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Christopher "Kit" Lang chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Battle Scars," his future plans, and being an actor in the digital age. He played the role of Michael, who is a veteran, so "learning about the service and PTSD was truly humbling and an honor" for Lang. "I liked playing a character in different stages of life. The character became very intimate to me as I played him over time. Specifically to this character's traits, I think it's his heart. He loves his family and friends deeply," he said. Lang opened up about life during the quarantine. "I am surviving. I think like everyone, we all can't wait for this nightmare to end. And I am both hopeful and optimistic that it will be sooner rather than later. That being said, in the meantime, I've just been adapting the best I can," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's been both exciting and scary at the same time. Since the 'Digital Revolution,' it has become easier and easier to make a film. So, on the one hand, it's incredible. On the other hand, it becomes much more difficult to stand out amongst the crowd. Quality becomes of paramount importance. And with streaming now taking over the business, it becomes even harder for smaller films to get out there." Regarding his future plans, he said, "I have a couple of horror films coming up. One of them is actually half complete but had to go on further hiatus due to COVID. The other will go into production this coming year in spite of COVID." Each day, he is motivated by his ability to contribute. "In all senses of that word. To my friends, family, and community. To stories, in particular through performance and character. Also, exploring my curiosity. Learning and growing. Taking on new challenges. And of course, we live in a world run by money. Haha, so earning enough to live very comfortably," he explained. He remarked Battle Scars, "Watch it right now. Haha, kidding, but seriously this movie is pretty much for everyone except kids. It's is a labor of love. We poured our blood, sweat, and tears into it. Our director is a combat vet, and we did our very best to tell the veteran's story with honor and truth." "We hope that it impacts you in some way that reveals our veteran's experience. If you're open to it, it just might. If you are anything like me, you might even learn something along the way. Take the journey. Please share your experience with us. We would love to hear about it. Thank you so much, and God bless," he concluded. Kit Lang Kit Lang On being a part of Battle Scars, he said, "It was a total education for me. I am very grateful to have been a part of it and to have worked with and met the amazing cast and crew. 