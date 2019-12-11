Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Kimmy Shields chatted with Digital Journal about "Insatiable" on Netflix and about being an actress in the digital age. She also shared her dream male acting partner choices. "My experience has been nothing short of amazing," she admitted. "I wish I could put into the words how grateful I am to have been chosen to go on this journey and what it means to work alongside so many kind, thoughtful, and talented people. We need more of them in the world." On her plans for the future, she said, "I would love to start traveling more. I appreciate opportunities to have my perspective altered by visiting new places and learning their rhythms." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "If you know why you want to do it, then the how and when won't matter. Stay hungry, stay thankful, stay excited for all you are capable of." Digital age of entertainment On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It is both exciting and extremely challenging. The market is heavily saturated now with all the talent spread amongst so many platforms. It can feel overwhelming trying to stand out in a sea of people with legions of followers while still maintaining confidence in your unique skills; however, there have never been more opportunities to create and I am encouraged by the way people make use of the resources in front of them." Regarding the impact of streaming services on the entertainment industry, she said, "I think streaming services have given us the opportunity to remove all creative boundaries. It is so exciting to live in a time where, more than ever, stories are being told from so many diverse points of view. There truly is something for everyone across all streaming platforms." Shields listed Lucas Hedges, Hugh Jackman, and Jack Black as her dream male acting partners. "I would love to work opposite them," she said. For her dedicated fans and viewers, she concluded, "Thank you for everything. Everything we do is for you." To learn more about actress Kimmy Shields, follow her on Regarding the second season of Insatiable, she said, "You can expect great amounts of crazy with even greater amounts of heart. If you stuck with us for Season 1, I don't think you will be disappointed with our newest hijinks.""My experience has been nothing short of amazing," she admitted. "I wish I could put into the words how grateful I am to have been chosen to go on this journey and what it means to work alongside so many kind, thoughtful, and talented people. We need more of them in the world."On her plans for the future, she said, "I would love to start traveling more. I appreciate opportunities to have my perspective altered by visiting new places and learning their rhythms."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "If you know why you want to do it, then the how and when won't matter. Stay hungry, stay thankful, stay excited for all you are capable of."On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It is both exciting and extremely challenging. The market is heavily saturated now with all the talent spread amongst so many platforms. It can feel overwhelming trying to stand out in a sea of people with legions of followers while still maintaining confidence in your unique skills; however, there have never been more opportunities to create and I am encouraged by the way people make use of the resources in front of them."Regarding the impact of streaming services on the entertainment industry, she said, "I think streaming services have given us the opportunity to remove all creative boundaries. It is so exciting to live in a time where, more than ever, stories are being told from so many diverse points of view. There truly is something for everyone across all streaming platforms."Shields listed Lucas Hedges, Hugh Jackman, and Jack Black as her dream male acting partners. "I would love to work opposite them," she said.For her dedicated fans and viewers, she concluded, "Thank you for everything. Everything we do is for you."To learn more about actress Kimmy Shields, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram More about Kimmy Shields, Actress, Netflix, Insatiable, Hugh jackman Kimmy Shields Actress Netflix Insatiable Hugh jackman