Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKevin Spirtas to appear on new 'Days of Our Lives' digital series

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas will be appearing on the new "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series, which premieres on November 29.
Spirtas will be reprising his role as Dr. Craig Wesley on new Days of Our Lives digital drama series, where the first episode (of eight episodes) will be available on the DOOL app on Black Friday (November 29). He will be joining such actors as Martha Madison, Nadia Bjorlin, Brandon Beemer, Aaron Van Wagner, and Patrika Darko, among others.
In other Days of Our Lives news, as Digital Journal reported, the popular soap opera has been renewed for its 56th season on NBC.
Spirtas won the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work as Brian Stone in After Forever on Amazon Prime. The show also won the Emmy for "Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series," an accolade that he shared with co-creator and co-writer Michael Slade; moreover, After Forever was honored with the prestigious Emmy Award for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kevin Spirtas about his Emmy wins for After Forever.
More about Kevin Spirtas, days of our lives, Digital, Drama, Series
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
NATO brain dead? Macron's disruptive style rattles Europe
Hong Kong police plan to enter ransacked campus on Thursday
Researcher warns of growing threat from plastics in Great Lakes
Most U.S. workers say employers haven’t discussed automation
Submarine seized in Spain was carrying three tonnes of cocaine
Invasive species set to exploit climate change in Antarctica
Albania races against time to find earthquake survivors
Putin and Ukraine's Zelensky set for Paris one-on-one: Kremlin
'Rocky Balboa' he ain't - Trump tweets fake image of himself
Q&A: Collaboration turns nuclear bombs into medicine Special