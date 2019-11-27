Spirtas will be reprising his role as Dr. Craig Wesley on new Days of Our Lives
digital drama series, where the first episode (of eight episodes) will be available on the DOOL app on Black Friday (November 29). He will be joining such actors as Martha Madison
, Nadia Bjorlin, Brandon Beemer
, Aaron Van Wagner, and Patrika Darko, among others.
In other Days of Our Lives
news, as Digital Journal reported
, the popular soap opera has been renewed for its 56th season on NBC.
Spirtas won the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work as Brian Stone in After Forever
on Amazon Prime. The show also won the Emmy for "Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series," an accolade that he shared with co-creator and co-writer Michael Slade; moreover, After Forever
was honored with the prestigious Emmy Award for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."
