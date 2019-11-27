By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas will be appearing on the new "Days of Our Lives" digital drama series, which premieres on November 29. In other Days of Our Lives news, as Spirtas won the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work as Brian Stone in After Forever on Amazon Prime. The show also won the Emmy for "Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series," an accolade that he shared with co-creator and co-writer Michael Slade; moreover, After Forever was honored with the prestigious Emmy Award for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series." Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Spirtas will be reprising his role as Dr. Craig Wesley on new Days of Our Lives digital drama series, where the first episode (of eight episodes) will be available on the DOOL app on Black Friday (November 29). He will be joining such actors as Martha Madison , Nadia Bjorlin, Brandon Beemer , Aaron Van Wagner, and Patrika Darko, among others.In other Days of Our Lives news, as Digital Journal reported , the popular soap opera has been renewed for its 56th season on NBC.Spirtas won the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work as Brian Stone in After Forever on Amazon Prime. The show also won the Emmy for "Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series," an accolade that he shared with co-creator and co-writer Michael Slade; moreover, After Forever was honored with the prestigious Emmy Award for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series.": Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kevin Spirtas about his Emmy wins for After Forever. More about Kevin Spirtas, days of our lives, Digital, Drama, Series Kevin Spirtas days of our lives Digital Drama Series Emmy