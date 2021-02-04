Email
article imageKevin Spirtas of 'After Forever' featured in 'Daytime After Dark' Special

By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor Kevin Spirtas was spotlighted in "Daytime After Dark" on Blog Talk Radio. Digital Journal has the scoop.
In this Internet radio show, Spirtas opened up about his time in Days of Our Lives, as well as his six-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series After Forever, which he co-created with Michael Slade, and how it came about. "Michael was an incredible force behind the story," he said. "It has a universal theme on loss and how to move on from it."
"This one holds a special place in my heart because it was created out of great love and honesty," he said about After Forever.
Their entire interview conversation may be heard by clicking here.
Finn Douglas in Riley s Unforgettable School Project
Finn Douglas in 'Riley's Unforgettable School Project'
Photo Courtesy of 'After Forever'
The latest After Forever digital special, Riley's Unforgettable School Project, starring Finn Douglas as Riley, was directed and produced by Emmy winner Allison Vanore. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, and it was hailed by Digital Journal as "heartwarming."
To learn more about After Forever, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
