Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" fame) chatted with Digital Journal about his latest movies and documentaries. Sorbo shared that he directed Miracle in East Texas, where he plays Doc Boyd. "It is doing very very well in the film festival world, which is fantastic," he said. "We are opening the Waco Film Festival on February 6, 7 and 8, which is pretty cool. We are trying to get it to movie theaters now. That's the biggest thing." He also noted that One Nation Under God is a drama in the high school world that deals with getting that title getting put back into "The Pledge of Allegiance" in our schools. He narrates Climate Hustle 2 and appears on camera as well. "It gives the other scientific point of view on global warming," he said. For Sorbo, he thoroughly enjoyed his experience in both the Bernie The Dolphin films. "Those were cute films. There are very few G rated films these days so kudos to the folks at Lionsgate for making two films now. It is a great movie for kids around 11 and 12 years old. There are a lot of families out there that want more of these types of movies made," he said. While he doesn't really do New Year's resolutions, he admitted that he is an early riser, he likes to stay busy and he likes to work hard. He also revealed that he wrote a book entitled, True Strength, which is available on On being an actor and filmmaker in the digital age, he said, "The streaming services own everything. They have changed everything. It is pretty amazing how fast things have changed. This is the new world we live in so people need to adapt to it quickly or they will fall behind. I'm not great at doing digital things, but my kids help me with that." He enjoys making video messages and giving shouts to his fans via Looking back, Sorbo also enjoyed making the comedy film, Wog Boy 2: Kings of Mykonos, in Mykonos, Greece. "We filmed it in Mykonos and they rolled out the red carpet for us. The people were so great," he said. "I also got to visit Crete as well for a four-day weekend, where I got to do some golfing. That was a lot of fun." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "To Be Continued..." Sorbo complimented Tom Hanks for giving a "great speech" at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards for his To learn more about Kevin Sorbo's filmography, check out his For more information on Kevin Sorbo, check out his "I have three films and three documentaries coming up and three movies booked, two of which I am directing, and we have a TV series that we start shooting in the fall," he said.Sorbo shared that he directed Miracle in East Texas, where he plays Doc Boyd. "I hope the fans keep supporting these wonderful independent movies that we are doing," he concluded.