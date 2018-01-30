Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Entertainment Huntington - Acclaimed comedian and actor Gary Valentine ("Kevin Can Wait") chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at The Paramount on February 16, as part of "The Paramount Comedy Series Presents." Each day, Valentine shared that he is motivated due to his upbeat nature. "I'm a pretty positive person and I love to make people laugh," he said. On his plans for the future, he said, "We have five more episodes of Kevin Can Wait. I hope to do a film this summer, and I'm working on more material for my stand-up comedy shows." He revealed that one of his proudest professional moments included co-writing three episodes on The King of Queens. Valentine complimented his Kevin Can Wait co-star A few weeks ago, Valentine performed at The Paramount with Mike DelGuidice and the Billy Joel tribute band, He praised Mike DelGuidice for being an exceptional musical talent. "I think Mike DelGuidice is one of the best live singers I've ever heard. The range on him is second to none. He is just crazy good! I love his ballads. I love his songs ' Speaking of Big Shot, DelGuidice's original song " For aspiring comics, Valentine's advice is as follows: "You've gotta get up on stage! When I first started, comedy was blooming, and a lot of restaurants would move their tables out of the way, and that would be their stage, and they would have comedy nights on Tuesday or Wednesday nights. You need to get up there and do it, since making a group of friends laugh is totally different than making a group of strangers laugh." To learn more about actor and comedian Gary Valentine, check out his "It's a great venue," Valentine said, referring to The Paramount in Huntington. "You can expect some fun comedy! Come out, have a drink and enjoy some good, clean comedy," he told his fans and followers about his upcoming show on February 16 at The Paramount.Each day, Valentine shared that he is motivated due to his upbeat nature. "I'm a pretty positive person and I love to make people laugh," he said.On his plans for the future, he said, "We have five more episodes of Kevin Can Wait. I hope to do a film this summer, and I'm working on more material for my stand-up comedy shows."He revealed that one of his proudest professional moments included co-writing three episodes on The King of Queens.Valentine complimented his Kevin Can Wait co-star Chris Roach for being a "great guy." "Chris Roach is quiet, very funny and we like him on the show," he said.A few weeks ago, Valentine performed at The Paramount with Mike DelGuidice and the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot . "That was a fun night. I went to see him as well, and he asked me to come up on stage, and then I sang with him," he said.He praised Mike DelGuidice for being an exceptional musical talent. "I think Mike DelGuidice is one of the best live singers I've ever heard. The range on him is second to none. He is just crazy good! I love his ballads. I love his songs ' Romantic ' and ' Mona Lisa '."Speaking of Big Shot, DelGuidice's original song " Ordinary Guy " is the theme song for Kevin Can Wait. "My brother heard that song and he loved it," he said. "It's very catchy."For aspiring comics, Valentine's advice is as follows: "You've gotta get up on stage! When I first started, comedy was blooming, and a lot of restaurants would move their tables out of the way, and that would be their stage, and they would have comedy nights on Tuesday or Wednesday nights. You need to get up there and do it, since making a group of friends laugh is totally different than making a group of strangers laugh."To learn more about actor and comedian Gary Valentine, check out his official Facebook page , and his website More about Gary Valentine, kevin can wait, Paramount, Big Shot Gary Valentine kevin can wait Paramount Big Shot