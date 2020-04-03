Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Comedian Kenny Kramer (the inspiration of Cosmo Kramer on the hit sitcom "Seinfeld") chatted with Digital Journal about the documentary "Miracle on 42nd Street." "I was a single parent and it was a wonderful opportunity to raise my young daughter and a very safe and caring environment," he added. Regarding his plans for 2020, he said, "I can't think or imagine what I will be doing next all the gigs I have booked I've been canceled. I don’t anticipate that they going to allow performances in theaters for at least a year so we’ll see what happens. It might be a good opportunity to retire." He had nothing but the greatest remarks about the documentary's director Alice Elliott. "Alice is a wonderful and dedicated educator but I did not have a relationship with her in terms of direction," he said. Most impressive about Kenny Kramer is that he was the inspiration behind the character Cosmo Kramer on the hit sitcom, Seinfeld. "It was quite exciting, especially since there was so much media interest in me. All the TV shows newspaper articles radio interviews opened many great doors for me in terms of my career as a comedian," he explained. Kramer concluded about the documentary, Miracle on 42nd Street, "It's a good movie and it's also very entertaining, but it's also important that people in public housing or government housing should see this movie and realize what a great experiment Manhattan Plaza was and is, and it should be replicated in the cities all over the country." "It was a great experience to be part of Manhattan Plaza," he said. "To live in a community of creative people was very stimulating, to say the least.""I was a single parent and it was a wonderful opportunity to raise my young daughter and a very safe and caring environment," he added.Regarding his plans for 2020, he said, "I can't think or imagine what I will be doing next all the gigs I have booked I've been canceled. I don’t anticipate that they going to allow performances in theaters for at least a year so we’ll see what happens. It might be a good opportunity to retire."He had nothing but the greatest remarks about the documentary's director Alice Elliott. "Alice is a wonderful and dedicated educator but I did not have a relationship with her in terms of direction," he said.Most impressive about Kenny Kramer is that he was the inspiration behind the character Cosmo Kramer on the hit sitcom, Seinfeld. "It was quite exciting, especially since there was so much media interest in me. All the TV shows newspaper articles radio interviews opened many great doors for me in terms of my career as a comedian," he explained.Kramer concluded about the documentary, Miracle on 42nd Street, "It's a good movie and it's also very entertaining, but it's also important that people in public housing or government housing should see this movie and realize what a great experiment Manhattan Plaza was and is, and it should be replicated in the cities all over the country." More about Kenny Kramer, Comedian, Seinfeld, Miracle on 42nd Street, Documentary Kenny Kramer Comedian Seinfeld Miracle on 42nd Stre... Documentary