Actor, creator, and writer Ken Arpino chatted with Digital Journal about creating the popular web series "The Queens Project" (TQP). Regarding his inspirations as a filmmaker, Arpino said, "Art imitates life, so I would say my biggest influences are real people and the events happening in the day-to-day. I can't tell you how often I say, 'that would make a good sketch'." On the impact of technology and streaming services (Amazon, Netflix, and Hulu) on the entertainment business, Arpino said, "I think streaming has gifted the entertainment business with an abundance of opportunity. TQP could never have grown without content networks like YouTube and social media channels." Arpino continued, "This is a great time to be a creator because you can produce your own work. At the same time, this access can create a saturation of content, so it's important that your work stays innovative, honest, and original or it won't stand out from the pack." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a filmmaker, Arpino said, "I am always looking for new ways to educate myself when it comes to technology. I have learned a lot about equipment throughout this process, but I am equally fascinated by the social side of technology. I think it's incredible (and kind of scary) how we have access to people all around the world." "One of my favorite things to come from TQP is our growing international fan base. It proves how a human story is a universal story, no matter your background, language, or socioeconomic position," he added. On his plans for the future, Arpino said, "TQP is headed toward the production of Season 4 in July 2019, and we will keep the story going as long as we can. For young and aspiring filmmakers, Arpino encouraged them to "generate their own work." "No one will hand you a career, you have to do the work. If you have an idea, it's up to you to make it happen. There are no excuses when you have a camera on your phone! The more you practice, the more you will improve," he explained. "Also, finish what you start," he said. "It is so tempting to start a new project when you are in the middle of another one, but don't let yourself get distracted. Finishing a project and releasing it into the world is one of the best feelings in the world." On the origin of The Queens Project, Arpino said, "I am a storytelling fanatic, so I love a good book and I watch a lot of TV and movies. But I have never felt that I was accurately represented in the media that I was consuming, so I decided to write a story that gave a voice to myself and my friends, and The Queens Project was born." Arpino had nothing but the greatest remarks about working with fellow actors BJ Gruber, Andre Jordan, Trey Gerrald, and Chris Dwan. "I love working with the TQP nerds. BJ, Andre, Trey, and Chris are some of the most fun and hardest-working artists I have ever met. Their drive, talent, and positivity are infectious. We laugh a lot, both on and off camera," he said. 